Fenty Beauty Is Launching 10 More Foundation Shades & Here's Exactly Which Tones Were Added

The new year has begun, and in the world of makeup, it's starting off with all the right moves. As if it wasn't enough of a leap for Rihanna to introduce the world to 40 (representative) shades of her Pro Filt'r Foundation in 2018, she's far from finished with her mission. Fenty Beauty is launching 10 additional shades to its already extensive line of foundation starting Jan. 11. Breathe, sis, because it's a lot to take in.

The brand announced on its Instagram page on New Years Day that it would be bringing new additions of complexion products to the Fenty fam, including a range of 50 shades of concealer and 8 shades of a new no-flashback finishing powders to complete the brand's complexion collection.

According to a press release, the purpose of the Pro Filt'r extension wasn't simply to increase the number of shades in the pre-existing shade selection, but to fill in the gaps of the brand's color spectrum to ensure each and every shade was distinctly unique.

"Rihanna even personally found people that we didn’t have a shade for yet and flew them in to the Fenty Beauty product development offices to be color matched in person to ensure they got it exactly right," the press release states.

Aunty RiRi is a dedicated makeup mogul for sure.

In addition to the new products are also new tools to help you apply this new face beat, including the Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo to buff out that inner eye corner of concealer.

Within this new and improved collection of foundation that will launch at Sephora and Harvey Nichols, there are 10 new hues where there's at least two per shade family. Here are the shades you'll see in store soon.

Shade 105

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 105 is a new shade that falls between 100 and 110 to give users of this shade a more yellow undertone as opposed to a light peach.

Shade 145

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 145 is for those who were probably still mixing shades 130 and 140 to get a more muave-tan undertone. This shade comes to Fenty fans who were right in between all along.

Shade 185

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Although shade 185 looks as though it's from the tan family, it remains at the tail end of the "Light" shade family in the collection. While shade 190 is a warmer shade and 180 is more neutral, 185 brings wearers the happy medium of both.

Shade 235

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 230 was more on the yellow side and 240 is more of a warm peachy shade, so Rihanna designed this new medium shade 235 for those who were smack dab in the middle.

Shade 255

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 255 comes to the Pro Filt'r family if you're someone who was neither the warm peach tone of 250, nor the neutral undertones of 260. In other words, thank you Rihanna.

Shade 345

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 345 was made for wearers in the Tan shade family. It doesn't have as much of the cool undertone as shade 340, but it's also not quite as warm as 350.

Shade 385

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

If you felt Fenty's shades 380 and 390 were too pink, then you'll be pleased to know that shade 385 is here to balance out the two.

Shade 445

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Shade 440 contained a more reddish undertone when swatched and shade 450 is even described as a cool toned shade, so shade 445 is on its way to fill in the gaps.

Shade 495

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Originally, the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r shade range ended at 490, so shade 495 is a completely different shade that doesn't fall in between two pre-existing tones. It's cooler than 490, but warmer than 498.

Shade 498

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

As the new final shade in the lineup, shade 498 offers a deeper hue with more neutral undertones for only the richest of melanin skin.

Fenty Beauty has proven time and again that it's the brand to beat — or at least match — when it comes to inclusion. With these new additions to the complexion product family, Fenty is living up to it's stellar reputation.