First Day Of Winter 2017 Instagram Caption Ideas That Will Make You Forget About How Cold It Is Outside

Aside from being (supposedly) the unluckiest day of 2017, Dec. 21 also happens to be the winter solstice, making it the official kick-off to winter. While many of us have been experiencing winter meteorologically speaking for a few weeks already — I, for one, have been doubling up my socks since Halloween — the solstice is a big deal because it marks the new astronomical season. According to the cosmos, winter is officially here, which means that it's high time for hot chocolate, electric blankets, and plenty of bright white, softly-lit social media posts. I know you're just itching to dispatch your first 'gram of the season, so here are a few first day of winter Instagram caption ideas.

With these captions ready to go for you, the problem becomes nailing the perfect wintry shot — and sadly, I can't help you there. Snow (if you even have snow already) never seems to photograph the way I want it to, and I always struggle to capture its natural beauty on my phone. The perfect caption can really save a so-so photo, though, so feel free to grab any one of these meditations on winter from literature and pop culture. Your followers might even forget that your snow pic looks like a giant white blob!

1. "You can't get too much winter in the winter." — Robert Frost

2. "There's just something beautiful about walking in snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you're special." — Carol Rifka Brunt

3. "Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is time for home." — Edith Sitwell

4. "Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle, but put me in summer and I'll be a... happy snowman!" — Frozen

5. "Winter is not a season. It's an occupation." — Sinclair Lewis

6. "Nothing burns like the cold." — George R.R. Martin

7. "A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water." — Carl Reiner

8. "I wanna wash my hands, my face, my hair with snow." — White Christmas

9. "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness." — John Steinbeck

10. "Winter is nature's way of saying, 'Up yours.'" — Robert Byrne

11. "In winter, the stars seem to have rekindled their fires, the moon achieves a fuller triumph, and the heavens wear a look of a more exalted simplicity" — John Burroughs

12. "Still, when it snows, something inside me says, 'Hey, that's your present.'" — Gilmore Girls

13. "Both the winter and summer solstices are expressions of love. They show us the opposition of light and dark, expansion and contraction." — Gary Zukav

14. "I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape — the loneliness of it; the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it, the whole story doesn't show." — Andrew Wyeth

15. "Schools close, roads disappear, grown men weep..." — Snow Day

16. "I think bare legs in winter are idiotic. Unless your naked pins are toned, tanned, and veinless, it's best to cover up. There is nothing more elegant in winter than dark tights worn with matching knee-length boots and a belted trench coat." — Joan Collins

17. "I've never gotten used to winter and never will." — Jamaica Kincaid

18. "You want a prediction about the weather? You're asking the wrong Phil. I'll give you a winter prediction: It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey, and it's gonna last you for the rest of your life." — Groundhog Day

19. "This is my winter song to you. The storm is coming soon. It rolls in from the sea." — Sara Bareilles

20. "To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold." — Aristotle

21. "Winter is on my head, but eternal spring is in my heart." — Victor Hugo

22. "They who sing through the summer must dance in the winter." — Italian Proverb

23. "Carry your cup in your hand and look around. Leaves are brown now and the sky is a hazy shade of winter." — Paul Simon

24. "The color of springtime is flowers; the color of winter is in our imagination." — Terri Guillemets

25. "It's coming on Christmas. They're cutting down trees. They're putting up reindeer and singing songs of joy and peace. I wish I had a river I could skate away on." — Joni Mitchell

26. "Snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity." — Novala Takemoto

27. "Do you want to build a snowman?" — Frozen