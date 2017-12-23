Fitz Is Frozen On 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' & Now We Know How He Made It To The Future

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is great at coming up with new scenarios to make Fitz miserable, isn't it? At least Lance Hunter is back to keep him from having a full mental breakdown. After the missing member of the team showed up unexpectedly at the Inhuman action, we learned that Fitz is frozen on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with a defrost date 74 years in the future.

That's right, we learn in this episode which year in the future the agents traveled to — 2091, just enough time for the able-bodied generations to forget what life was like back on Earth, if they even knew at all.

Back on Earth on that doomed diner day, Fitz is apologizing to Jemma for what went down in the Framework when the lights go out and everyone vanishes. His crushing guilt about his Hydra alterego turns into crushing anxiety just in time for him to be thrown in a military cell. Fabulous. Luckily he is able to send messages that Hunter receives, and the two of them set off on a rollicking fact-finding mission.

The mercenary turned reluctant agent wasn't the only character to return in "Rewind" — we also checked back in with Daisy's young friend Robin Hinton, who as it turns out is Inhuman just like her fated father. She's the one who prophesied that Team Coulson would save humanity far into the future, and she's the one who left Fitz off the list.

Why?! Is he meant to be a spy on the inside, safe in the past? The seer clearly took 'shipping into consideration. Coulson, Daisy, May, and the others are saving the people and the planet, but Fitz and his big ol' heart has to save them. She kept Fitz there in order to send him after them separately, it seems. This plan is very complicated. Also, does Robin's drawing mean Jemma will die?

After bargaining with Enoch, the actually pretty chill alien who abducted the team, Fitz is cryo-frozen in a pod so that he can live through time (and the planet's destruction) in order to meet the others in the future. Will that disrupt the Space-Time Continuum if they return to the present and there are two Fitzes? Probably not, but still weird. What's going to happen when Fitz and Simmons see each other again — a sentence that fans seem to ask themselves year, after year, after year. It really turns out that Fitz was not being dramatic when he said that they were cursed.

Fitz must have woken up somewhat before the team arrives at the Lighthouse, right? It probably took time to establish himself in the future world and earn a place at that Inhuman auction. Then again, it seems like Enoch has set him up with not only a new wardrobe, but a way to acclimate to the foreign and dangerous environment. After Deke betrayed the team in one timeline, it'll be fun to see more of this alien ally. A quinjet goes a long way, apparently. Also, isn't it cool that the Lighthouse in space was once a lighthouse on land?

All in all, this episode had everything: ferrets, the shotgun ax, monkeys, a swoon-worthy Empire Strikes Back reference, and the return of Zephyr One. If only for a moment, the bus is back! It's also so great to have Hunter back and adding words like "plunder" into the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vocabulary.

One last thing — is Bobbi Morse coming back now too? Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. can't have the return of Hunter without Bobbi, right? We need their “100-percent compatible, 50 percent of the time” relationship ASAP. Sure, now that Fitz is in the future the drama will likely stay there for a while, and Adrianne Palicki is starring in The Orville right now, but please. It's Christmas.