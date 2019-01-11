While I'm not fully convinced that anyone who eats anything labeled "flamin' hot" doesn't immediately need a glass of milk after, it's impossible to deny that the flavor is popular. For all of you who love flamin' hot snacks, you can rejoice because Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos are now a thing. Frito Lay announced its new hotter-than-hot Doritos flavor in a press release, and it's a big deal — especially with fans on Twitter. Because, flamin' hot!

"Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin' hot kick we know snackers love," Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "We're excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year."

If you want to spice up your weekend to beat the January blahs, you can get Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos now, no matter where you live in the U.S. That being said, people on Twitter claim they're going fast so you might want to ditch work and head to the store right freakin' now.

"For the first time on a tortilla chip nationwide, the new flavor offers a combination of the popular hot and spicy flavor of flamin' hot and the timeless flavor of original nacho cheese," the press release stated. "Flamin' Hot Nacho's taste experience starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build."

If you can't find the Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos yet, there are plenty of other flavors like Blaze and Spicy Nacho that can also give you heartburn and flamin' hot farts, which people on Twitter say they're totally willing to accept as part of the experience. In fact, Vesper told INSIDER that Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos are the result of demand from fans who want more hot stuff in their lives.

"Spicy food is a rapidly growing segment in the food industry, especially among our younger fans," she told INSIDER. "There's incredible demand for our spicier Doritos flavors, so we wanted to offer another variety in Flamin' Hot Nacho that we think will be a huge hit."

If you can't find Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos in your city or town yet, you can check Instacart instead of driving all over the place. It may be easier to add them to your cart on your phone than to find somewhere that isn't sold out — it'll involve less traveling on your part, anyway. Just enter your zip code to find the closest flamin' hot carrier. Once you locate the holy grail, you can even have them delivered.

You might also want to grab some kind of beverage to put out the fire when your mouth gets too hot. According to Medical Daily, milk and alcohol are the best ways to cool off a hot mouth. Decide what kind of weekend you want to have and stock up on the appropriate beverage ASAP.