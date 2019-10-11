The fall 2019 runways offered up a ton of different trend options to wear this season, but only one means bringing back an old closet staple that you never thought you'd be able to resurrect (at least not un-ironically): fleece jackets. They were the go-to, must-have coat of our formative years. North Faces and Patagonias were the hottest thing to hit the halls in high school. Pair them with some low rise jeans tucked into a pair of UGGs and you were basically the early 2000s version of normcore.

Similar to what happened with the Juicy Couture tracksuit resurgence a few years ago, you can now confidently dig out your old fleeces again — because this trend hit the fall runways in a big way. Brands like Coach 1941, Phillip Lim, and Sandy Liang reimagined the jackets of our youth, replacing the low rise denim pairing with chic dresses and tailored pants. If the runway wasn't evidence enough, celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been spotted sporting fleece jackets lately too. And while the unofficial school uniform of 2000s fame (fleece, UGGs, and jeans) still plays in 2019, designers gave us a whole new reason to wear fleeces for occasions other than when it's just the thing we wear when we go home to our parents' houses over the holidays. Not convinced to get back into this trend yet? Here are some fleeces you can buy right now to help get you on board.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Patchwork Fleece Hero Jacket ASOS DESIGN Curve Patchwork Fleece Hero Jacket $103 | ASOS Sizes 0-26 See Now On ASOS Colorblocking is a huge trend that's frequently seen on runways and red carpets but can easily be translated into your everyday outfits too. This ASOS jacket is perfect for incorporating colorblocking into your fall wardrobe with just one fleece!

& Other Stories Tiger Print Utility Fleece Jacket Tiger Print Utility Fleece Jacket $149 | & Other Stories Sizes 0-12 See ow on & Other Stories I personally consider any animal print a neutral and I love the idea of having a fleece in an animal print. It's a great way to add something a little extra to a simple outfit with the least amount of effort.

American Eagle Printed Fleece Jacket American Eagle Printed Fleece Jacket $79.95 | American Eagle Sizes XXS-XXL See Now on American Eagle Nothing screams "It's time to cozy up with some form of edible pumpkin dish" more than prints like this! Actually, let's make that a hot toddy instead...

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket $199 | Patagonia Sizes XXS-XL See Now on Patagonia The OGs of the fleece have updated their classic just in time for fall. The Classic Retro-X is everything that's familiar to you with just the right amount of modern touches to make you want to replace the vintage Patagonia in your closet.

J. Crew Snap Collar Sweatshirt In Polartec Fleece J. Crew Snap Collar Sweatshirt In Polartec Fleece $138 | J. Crew Sizes XXS-3X See Now on J. Crew Not only does this J. Crew fleece look good but it's specially fabricated to keep to warm with Polartec. Who says functional clothing can't be cute?! Oh and it's machine washable... come on!

J.O.A. Leopard Half Zip Jacket J.O.A. Leopard Half Zip Jacket $100 | Shopbop Sizes XS-L See Now on Shopbop Leopard print. Fleece. Neon orange lining and piping. This is a no brainer.

Champion UO Exclusive Sherpa Coach Jacket Champion UO Exclusive Sherpa Coach Jacket $89 | Urban Outfitters Sizes XS-XL See Now on Urban Outfitters Champion experienced their own renaissance after Vetements made their sweats the object of every hypebeasts' affection a few years ago. This Urban Outfitters exclusive Champion jacket scratches that same itch for you, hypebeast, and it won't cost you rent.

Herschel Sherpa Full Zip Jacket Herschel Sherpa Full Zip Jacket $149 | Herschel Sizes XS-XL See Now on Herschel It's necessary to have at least one piece of camo in your closet. Just in case.

FashionNova Cozy With You Jacket FashionNova Cozy With You Jacket $29.99 | FashionNova Sizes XS-3X See Now on FashionNova The name of this jacket says it all.

Aritzia Wilfred Free The Teddy Jacket Wilfred Free The Teddy Jacket $198 | Aritzia Sizes XXS-L See Now on Artizia Aritzia came out with this jacket last year and they brought it back this season with the fleece trend being so prominent. Since it's available in a wide variety of colors, you can get one for every day of the week.

Penfield Mattawa Fleece Penfield Mattawa Fleece $60 | Penfield Sizes XS-XL See Now on Penfield Proof that bold colors play well with fleece too!