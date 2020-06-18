Flip Flops Are The '90s Sandal Trend Everyone's Wearing
When it comes to the fashion trends of the early aughts, there's one that many fashion enthusiasts swore off forever — until they were proven wrong. That’s right: flip flops are basking in the glory of a second trip around the sun as they enter the fashion lexicon of 2020. Helping the cause are celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, who are mixing the late-‘90s, early-‘00s footwear into their everyday wardrobes, pairing both flat and heeled flip flops with everything from spandex to suiting.
This time around, however, designers are pulling out all the stops when it comes to these split-toe shoes. Whether flat skimmers or kitten heel stilettos, the barely-there sandals are being crafted in every material from leather and velvet to rubber and shearling. There is a pair for the pool, a pair for your daily errands, and even a pair for the after-hours cocktail party.
Ahead, find the top 10 flip flops in a variety of styles. No matter which style you choose, the sandal will take your summer wardrobe to a new level.
Add a bit of extra detail with a criss-cross strap.
Go for a two-tone sandal with a linen sole and leather top.
Dress up the look with a flip flop that's also an ankle strap sandal.
Splurge on a true '90s throwback with a thicker sole and strap.
For a pair of sandals that feel as good as they look, opt for a luxe shearling sole.
Kick it up a notch (quite literally) with a stiletto heel.
For a more rustic look, consider a knotted detail on your leather sandals.
Keep it simple with a splurge-worthy black leather flat sandal for day or night.
Indulge in another huge trend of the season: crocodile.
Go bright and bold with a pair of blue heeled strappy sandals.