When it comes to the fashion trends of the early aughts, there's one that many fashion enthusiasts swore off forever — until they were proven wrong. That’s right: flip flops are basking in the glory of a second trip around the sun as they enter the fashion lexicon of 2020. Helping the cause are celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, who are mixing the late-‘90s, early-‘00s footwear into their everyday wardrobes, pairing both flat and heeled flip flops with everything from spandex to suiting.

This time around, however, designers are pulling out all the stops when it comes to these split-toe shoes. Whether flat skimmers or kitten heel stilettos, the barely-there sandals are being crafted in every material from leather and velvet to rubber and shearling. There is a pair for the pool, a pair for your daily errands, and even a pair for the after-hours cocktail party.

Ahead, find the top 10 flip flops in a variety of styles. No matter which style you choose, the sandal will take your summer wardrobe to a new level.

Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mango Flat Croc Sandal $40 | Mango See on Mango Add a bit of extra detail with a criss-cross strap.

Splendid Ashlee Flip Flops $30 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Go for a two-tone sandal with a linen sole and leather top.

Souliers Martinez Paulina Leather Sandals $375 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Dress up the look with a flip flop that's also an ankle strap sandal.

The Row Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops $790 | Net-a-Porterr See on Net-a-Porter Splurge on a true '90s throwback with a thicker sole and strap.

Tibi Bryan Shearling-Trimmed Leather Flip Flops $177 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter For a pair of sandals that feel as good as they look, opt for a luxe shearling sole.

Steve Madden Melrose Sandal $86 | Steve Madden See on Steve Madden Kick it up a notch (quite literally) with a stiletto heel.

J.Crew Knotted Thong Sandals $118 | J.Crew See on J.Crew For a more rustic look, consider a knotted detail on your leather sandals.

Gianvito Rossi Leather Flip Flops $327 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Keep it simple with a splurge-worthy black leather flat sandal for day or night.

Schutz Ivone Slip On Mid-Heel Thong Sandals $160 | Bloomingdales See on Bloomingdales Indulge in another huge trend of the season: crocodile.