5 '90s Shoe Trends That You'll See Everywhere This Summer

It’s no secret that ‘90s trends are a hit among nostalgic shoppers looking to channel bygone fashion eras. Slip dresses, denim jackets, tracksuits, dad sneakers: the list of favorites from the grunge decade run the gamut. They give you a dose of that famed '90s angst while also making you feel a little bit like flower child Drew Barrymore. And who can argue with that look? Not you!

When it comes to those pieces that totally transform your look, however, the buck stops at shoes. Styling a heel with a pair of jeans, slipping into sneakers and a sundress, or giving your summer skirts some edge by adding boots, a shoe can change it all. Good news is, there are tons of ‘90s shoe trends to (quite literally) try on for size, so you can transform every outfit into a ‘90s dream.

There are the platform heels for a night out, the flip flops for a casual stroll, and the square-toe shapes for—well—anything on your agenda. Ahead, find all that and more with the top 5 ‘90s shoe trends everyone is wearing now, and where you can shop them for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Platform Heels Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Embrace that extra height with a chunky platform heel. Not only will it allow for a higher heel that's actually comfortable, but it will also make quite the statement when you walk in a room, be it styled with jeans or cocktail dresses.

Flatforms Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you want a little lift, but you're not into heels, consider a flatform. Another elevated trend from the ‘90s, this look can be achieved with espadrilles, sneakers, loafers and even Mary Janes.

Flip Flops Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Throughout the past few decades, flip flops have been very in and very out. Today? They’re back, and in their truest form. Throwing it back to the retro decade of the ‘90s, designers are embracing that famous, between-the-toe style in flat and heeled silhouettes alike.

Square Toes Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you’re a fan of an ankle bootie or strappy sandal, a square shape is a great way to dip your (literal) toe into the ‘90s pool. It’s clean and sleek. but head-turning at the same time.