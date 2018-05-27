The end of May brings with it a lot of things to celebrate. There's Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, and — for the astronomy buffs out there — a full moon. Known as the flower moon, per Time and Date, May's full moon will rise on May 29 in 2018. Even if you're not big on the cosmos, you'll be glad to know that the astrology predictions for the May flower moon are more or less promising across the board, for all zodiac signs! While the period of the upcoming full moon might require you to rise to a few occasions, I have it on good authority that doing so will be well worth it.

"This full moon is about honoring honesty and truth," NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Embracing the free spirited, fiery, wild side of life will add worldly intellectualism to your mindset, allowing outdated views to be replaced with new ideals. Live and let live, let go of grudges, and don't let anyone get in the way of your happiness."

Generally speaking, it sounds like a time to make lots of positive things happen, no? Here's how each sign can expect to fare during the May flower full moon.

Aries Giphy This might be a challenging period for your personal and social life, but don't let the frustrations get you down or make you question whether or not you can trust the people around you. Learning to put blind faith in others — and yourself — is key to weathering the current proverbial storm.

Taurus Giphy According to Stardust speaking with Bustle, it's "time to settle the score and debts with others." The toughest part about doing this? Taking personal responsibility for your part in relationships that have turned sour or gone off balance. Once you take that responsibility, though, you'll be able to give back to loved ones and get things back on track.

Gemini Giphy The flower moon is a great time for you to consider how you might be able to strike a better balance with your significant other. If there are issues between you and your partner, compromise is the key to overcoming them.

Cancer Giphy Use the full moon period to kick bad habits and initiate some new routines. As Stardust tells Bustle, the power of the skies these days will help calm your anxiety and empower you to commit to your goals.

Leo Giphy Stop dragging your feet with your crush, because this full moon is all about romance for Leos. Turn off the outside voices that might be making you question whether or not the potential relationship is the right choice for you and just go for it.

Virgo Giphy "Personal values may be shifting as you are changing your innermost values," Stardust tells Bustle. "A new spiritual practice could lead you to understanding your innermost truth during this full moon." Dig deep and figure out what kinds of routines and thought patterns will be most helpful while you work through some big mental shifts.

Libra Giphy Have you been holding back your opinions and repressing your emotions lately? Time to stop. Speak your truth and say what you feel. You might be surprised by how much people value your honesty.

Scorpio Giphy You tend to focus on what other people need, but now is the time to turn inward and think of yourself. The full moon is a temporary period during which it's totally reasonable for you to be selfish. Take time to reflect on all your amazing qualities and to prioritize down time.

Sagittarius Giphy Sagittarius, all eyes are on you this full moon. Expect to feel a boost in confidence and more comfort than usual with rocking your look. It might even be the perfect chance for you to embrace some new relationships.

Capricorn Giphy Stardust encourages Capricorns everywhere to "evoke the spirits" during the flower moon. Experimenting with some spiritual practices can give you a better understanding of who you really are.

Aquarius Giphy No one's suggesting that you weren't popular before, but you've gotten especially popular recently. During the full moon, you might find yourself getting more calls and texts to hang out than usual. Embrace it and have fun!