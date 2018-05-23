Memorial Day is a federal holiday that is dedicated to remembering the soldiers who lost their lives fighting for our country. However, between the hyped up sales, the many barbecues you'll get invited to, and the overall feeling of joy about what many consider to be the first "official" weekend of the summer, it can be easy to forget that. The somber reasoning behind this day is often lost as many tend to make it a holiday focused on eating hot dogs and wearing various versions of the American flag. While you should enjoy your weekend, at some point in the day, it's important to take a moment to remember why the holiday exists — and if you're planning on doing that, you may also be planning on posting some photos on social media. If that's the case, there are a few Memorial Day Instagram captions about family that you'll need to use.

This is especially true if you have family members who are or have been active members in the military. Instead of a photo with your family right now, you may also want to post a picture of your grandfather or great-grandfather who served in a past war, or a family member who was lost during service. You'll want to have a quote to go along with the photo that expresses your love and appreciation for what these family members did or do.

There is no shortage of things to be said about Memorial Day, and so there are plenty of things you could write. But below are a few Memorial Day quotes that are especially great for family. Use them to make your Instagram post a little extra meaningful.

1 "It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived" - George S. Patton. Giphy This popular Memorial Day quote is so important, and would work with really any photo. It's also a good one to use if you're honoring a family member who has passed away in service.

2 "I dedicate my love and whole heart this Memorial Day to my Dad, a soldier, who like many others, suffers in silence with pride and honor." - Unknown If your dad is in the military, this quote is nice to use as a caption of a photo with him. You can also obviously replace the "dad" with any family member or name.

3 Grateful to those who fought for this country so I enjoy this holiday with my family. This caption serves as a reminder that you wouldn't be able to celebrate Memorial Day at all without those who lost their lives to protect the U.S.

4 "The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example." - Benjamin Disraeli This is a nice quote to post if you're honoring a family member who died in service. It's a good way to dedicate a post.

5 "Veterans are a symbol of what makes our nation great, and we must never forget all they have done to ensure our freedom." - ​Rodney Frelinghuysen​ Giphy You can post this caption along with a picture of your family no matter what, but it's especially good if someone in your family is a veteran.

6 "Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." -David Ogden Stiers If you want to focus more on your family than on Memorial Day, this is a good option. It works with the general message behind the day.

7 "How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!" - Maya Angelou Maya Angelou's quote is a great way to recognize every soldier, hero, and she-roe. It's really inspiring.

8 "In the aftermath, we are because they were." - RJ Heller You can use this quote with any picture of your family, just reminding people that you're able to post the photo because of the service of those you're honoring.

9 “The family is the test of freedom; because the family is the only thing that the free man makes for himself and by himself.” —Gilbert K. Chesterton Giphy This pretty much speaks for itself!

10 “Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.” - Anthony Brandt This is another more family-oriented quote that also happens to capture the spirit of Memorial Day.