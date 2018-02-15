Fans were, no doubt, excited to hear that Frank Ocean dropped a new song on Feb. 15. However, it seems that many were unaware of the fact that Ocean’s "Moon River" is not an original track; it's actually a remake of an award winning song released in 1961. The singer's version, which was released via his Youtube channel early Thursday morning, is a cover of a song originally sung by Audrey Hepburn in the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany's. And while some fans didn't know that, others couldn't stop laughing about it.

The art for Ocean's latest release was marked with the date "2/14," although the music was technically released at midnight on Feb. 15. This seemed like an indication that the song was released as a Valentine's Day treat for Ocean's many adoring fans. It's perhaps for that reason that many who thought that "Moon River" was an original song from Ocean also deemed it a prelude to a full length album from the 30-year-old entertainer.

It's worth pointing out that the singer shared a cryptic message on Tumblr earlier this year. Posting a photo of an unknown man wearing a hat that read: "If you liked 2017, you'll love...2018," Ocean left the caption: "new 18-99." Fans have been keeping their fingers crossed that the Tumblr post was an announcement of new music. After all, Ocean's last album Blonde was released in August of 2016 and was deemed the 5th Best Album of the year by Rolling Stone. So, you can bet that another project would be welcome.

As for Hepburn's version of "Moon River" — which was composed by Henry Mancini and written by Johnny Mercer — the song won Best Original Song at the 34th Academy Awards ceremony. The composition also snagged the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In the years since its debut, its been covered by many artists including Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong, Barry Manilow, Joey McIntyre, Barbara Streisand, Elton John, Morrissey, Rod Stewart, Clay Aiken, The Killers, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and R.E.M

Although news of a larger project from Ocean has yet to be announced, fans shared their feelings about his "Moon River" cover on Twitter. Their reactions to the release appear to be rooted in two major feelings: cluelessness about the tune's origin or surprise over how few people seem to know about where the song came from. But all the reactions to it are entertaining, to say the least.

Though the song may be new to some, Ocean's version of "Moon River" has, at the very least, given fans a long-awaited reminder of his talented vocals.