Between Friday the 13th and Mercury Retrograde, today is delivering a double whammy of cosmic karma, and some people will have it worse than others. Friday the 13th and Mercury Retrograde will affect these zodiac signs the most, so Aquarius and Sagittarius might want to exercise a little extra caution. Somehow I totally spaced that these two bad luck babes were teaming up on this particular day, and I am, for better or worse, going to attempt to do my taxes. Thankfully, the presence of both Friday the 13th and Mercury Retrograde doesn't spell disaster for Libras. Phew! "If luck is to show its face, it will be in your personal and love life," the website Free Horoscope revealed in its Friday the 13th Libra horoscope. "However, you could make a small gain, thanks to the presence of Mercury in a friendly sign."

While most signs won't experience any extra turmoil today, there could be some unexpected landmines for Sagittarius and Aquarius. Before you pull the covers over your head and abandon all of your plans for today, Friday the 13th is only as scary as you believe it is. "Before patriarchal times, Friday the 13th was considered the day of the Goddess," Forever Conscious noted on its website. "Friday the 13th was considered a very powerful day to manifest, honor creativity and to celebrate beauty, wisdom, and nourishment of the soul." So, Aquarius and Sagittarius, as long as you are aware of some of the potential pitfalls, you can totally turn this day around and use it to your advantage.

Aquarius, the meeting of this cosmic kerfuffle means you should be a little more careful today. "The opportunities are there and numerous, especially in your home and family life," Free Horoscope noted. "However, if you do decide to take a gamble, you'll need to make sure you don't persist. If you by chance lose, you could face ruin." Basically, today is a good day for you to adopt the motto: when in doubt, don't. Unless you're 100 percent sure about the decisions you're making today, it's best to hold off until tomorrow. And, maybe don't go to the casino or engage in any type of gambling tonight. The house always wins, and that's even more true today. Truth be told, you are totally in charge of whether this day is positive or negative.

"As a human being you carry within you the forces and energies that influence the way you experience every moment of every day, and those powers are yours to work with," Hans Decoz explained on Tarot.com. "And contrary to popular belief, you have a lot of control over them — it requires just as much effort to be miserable as it does to be happy." Translation, you have free will, which means that how you approach these cosmic days of perceived doom can ultimately determine their outcome. For Sagittarius, the meet up of Friday the 13th and Mercury Retrograde means you should exercise a lot more self control than you normally would. Don't treat yourself to everything your heart desires if you don't have the funds to back it up.

"The planets will protect your interests and could bring you some great surprises in your everyday life," Free Horoscope explained. "Be careful, however, of going on wild spending sprees. Luck is to be found in moderation!" For the impulsive and carefree Sagittarius, putting the breaks on can be difficult. However, self awareness and a little extra mindfulness can ensure you don't dig yourself into a hole today. Friday the 13th can actually be a pretty powerful day for every sign if you reject the patriarchal superstitions attached to it. Because, there's nothing to be afraid of.

"Friday the 13th is not an unlucky day. Friday the 13th is the day of the Goddess and is a beautiful day for creating and celebrating life," Forever Conscious noted. "It is a beautiful day for getting in tune with your emotions and sensitivities and giving thanks to the beautiful Goddess that lives in us all." If you are feeling dark and twisty today, consider harnessing the healing power of crystals to give yourself a little extra protection and help dispel any notions that Friday the 13th and Mercury Retrograde are out to get you. The bottom line? It's only doomsday if you allow it to be. The choice is yours.