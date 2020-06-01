After five seasons and 75 episodes, Fuller House won't return after Season 5. Its final season was announced in January 2019, followed by the release of the first batch of Season 5 episodes that December.

The reason for the show's cancellation seems to be due to poor viewership; Netflix is notoriously private about streaming numbers, but the Fuller House cast has made it clear that they would have been on board for more seasons. "I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life," Candace Cameron Bure told E! News in 2018. "If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever."

But it appears that the audience and the network didn't want it, because Netflix pulled the plug on the show. Business Insider reported that Fuller House suffered a 52% drop in viewership between Seasons 1 and 2, according to data analysis company Jumpshot. When the numbers fell another 10% between Seasons 3 and 4, E! News reported that the show was almost canceled. However, giving the series a fifth season allowed the writers to craft a satisfying ending for fans and the characters they've loved since the '80s.

Michael Yarish/Netflix

Nonetheless, the cast isn't quite ready to say goodbye. "It doesn't feel like it's over in my bones," Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, told TV Insider. "I really want to play this character and see where she is and see her grow. We've seen Kimmy, DJ, and Stephanie since they were 5 and 10. Let's continue it into our 60s."

Bure agreed. "We talk about that all the time and put it out there so much," she said in the same interview. "Who knows what will happen in 10 or 15 years. Never say never. If there is another opportunity, I know all of us would reprise these characters again."

In order to return for a Fullest House, Barber thinks there will need to be some grandchildren in the picture. That would mean the show could come back in about 10 years when DJ and Kimmy's oldest children are in their late 20s.

Nostalgia TV is still pretty popular, and who knows what could happen in another decade. But even if Fuller House is truly over for good, the stars are sort of keeping the series alive just by being just as close off screen as they are on. "I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen," Bure told E! News.

A peek at their Instagrams proves as much: even amid quarantine, Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) met up with Barber and Bure for a socially distanced hangout.

And before guidelines for social distancing were instituted across the U.S., the Fuller House dads were also spending time together, as John Stamos documented on Instagram.

Even the Fuller House kids are friendly off-camera.

But if the cast does ever reunite onscreen, Stamos is prepared. After wrapping the show, he somehow made off with the Tanners' iconic blue and white couch. It now sits proudly in his own home, just waiting to be brought back to set in a decade or so.