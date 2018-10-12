Well, fellow nerds, prepare for your bank account to start sweating more than any authority figure when a Weasley twin enters a room. Any holiday budgeting you might have done in advance of the season is going to need an instant re-haul, because Funko is releasing a Harry Potter advent calendar that houses a full 24 mini character figurines in it. I don't know how I managed to type that sentence without my Hufflepuff heart exploding.

"Featuring the Wizarding World’s favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves, this Harry Potter advent calendar promises a very jolly Christmas indeed, especially when paired with treacle tart and a mug of hot Butterbeer," says the product description on Amazon. Sure enough, the preview image shows that you will definitely end up finding the Golden Trio — aka, Harry, Hermione, and Ron — in the calendar, as well as Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig. The other 18 options, though, are a true mystery indeed — especially considering the series has over 200 characters to choose from. (Funny how I can remember all of their names but not a single kernel of knowledge has been retained from any math class I took in high school.)

The calendar is on preorder right now, to ship on Nov. 17 — you can snag one on Amazon, where it's retailing for $54.99. Considering that most mini Funko pop characters retail in the realm of $5 to $6 online, this is actually one heck of a nerdy bargain, y'all.

I want it known to this whole wide internet that if Ginny Weasley and Nymphadora Tonks are not among the 24 figurines, my Hufflepuff heart will shatter (but truly, the mere existence of this may just cancel out any heartache I feel for the rest of my life).

This actually is not the first time your beloved witches and wizards have come in advent calendar form; in 2017, Target released a Harry Potter-themed "12 Days Of Socks" calendar, pleasing Dobby stans everywhere. It sold out almost instantly, so I'm guessing it will probably make a reappearance this year. That said, you can totally get last year's right now, if you're willing to shell out $119 plus shipping for it.

That being said, you could always DIY a sock advent calendar, if you are truly feeling yourself — there is no shortage of affordable Harry Potter-themed socks in 2018.

As for the Funko calendar that was just released — my advice is to make like a Firebolt and hop on this one fast. If the way that sock advent calendar sold out last year is any indication, this one is going to be out of stock before you know it. And then how will you subject all of your loved ones your own reenacted Funko pop version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Christmas Day? In the meantime, if anyone needs me, I'm going to be emptying every shelf in my apartment to make room for these teensy figs. Happy Christmas!