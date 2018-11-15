One week after announcing they welcomed their first child together, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revealed their baby's name, as E! News reported. To share the news, the basketball player unveiled some very meaningful new ink he recently got.

On Nov. 15, Wade posted a throwback to the time that he got a couple of new tattoos showing off his newborn daughter's name. He wrote in the caption for the Instagram snap:

"#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave."

That's definitely a fun way to announce your child's name. And by the way, Kaavia James does have a really great ring to it.

As mentioned, this name reveal comes one week after Union and Wade surprised everyone with the news that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Nov. 7. While this is the Being Mary Jane actor's first child, it is the athlete's fourth. According to E! News, he shares sons Zaire and Zion from his past relationship with Siohvaughn Funches and a son named Xavier from a different relationship. Union and Wade are also raising his nephew, Dahveon Morris, together.

On Nov. 8, the couple posted near identical captions and photos as they showcased their daughter for the first time. Although, at that time, they didn't release any details about their little one's name.

In their Instagram posts highlighting their baby news, they began their captions by posting some of the lyrics to Bill Withers' song "Lovely Day." They wrote:

"When I wake up in the mornin' love / And the sunlight hurts my eyes / And there's something without warning, love / Bears heavy on my mind / Then I look at you / And the world's alright with me / Just one look at you / And I know its gonna be / A lovely day / A lovely day"

Their posts continued with more details about little Kaavia:

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin"

Ever since they announced this amazing news, Union and Wade have been open about sharing even more photos of the new addition to the family. They've also been quite open about how they're handling being parents to a newborn. In her Instagram Story on Nov. 11 (via Us Weekly), the actor reportedly gave a very honest update to her fans, saying, "So perhaps I haven’t showered or brushed my teeth or slept. But I’m in heaven. I stink but I’m happy."

Based on all of their recent posts and updates, it really does seem as though Union and Wade are truly enjoying spending every moment they can with their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade.