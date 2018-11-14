Warning: cute baby alert. On Tuesday, Gabrielle Union shared a photo with her new baby filled with so much love and cuteness. The image, posted on Union's Instagram, shows the new mom holding her tiny newborn daughter. It's clear the former Being Mary Jane star is head over heels in love with her child. Motherhood definitely suits her.

As you can see below, Union's baby is curled up in her arms, as the new mom kisses her daughter's head. She wrote next to the Instagram, "🍓x ☂️ ... this baby smell though?! Heaven 👶🏾👶🏾"

"Baby smell" really is the best, isn't it? Also on Monday, the Bring It On actor posted a sweet snap on her Instagram Story of her baby girl's tiny feet. She simply captioned the picture, "Baby Feet."

Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Nov. 7. They both shared the exciting news on Instagram with photos of the couple in the hospital holding their baby girl. Union captioned her series of photos,

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Wade posted the same set of images, along with lyrics, like Union, from Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." The NBA star also wrote,

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

It's safe to say the parents are currently living their best lives, and neither of them can stop sharing photos on social media. This is the first child for Union, whereas Wade has three other children from previous relationships: Zaire, 16; Zion, 11; and Xavier, 4. Union and Wade have yet to announce the name of their daughter.

As blissful as they are, parenthood definitely doesn't come without a few flaws that are, of course, totally worth it. As Union revealed on her Instagram Story on Nov. 11 (via Us Weekly), "So perhaps I haven’t showered or brushed my teeth or slept. But I’m in heaven. I stink but I’m happy."

The couple is definitely cherishing these first moments with their baby girl. Wade spoke with The Associated Press on Nov. 11 and even revealed he was taking a short break from basketball (he plays for Miami Heat) to bond with his daughter.

The athlete explained,

"With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she’s a little tiny right now, so we’re making sure health-wise that she’s OK. And for me, once I leave and go back to the season, not really being able to be with me everywhere I go, this time right now, this bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time. And then I’ll go from there, see how she’s doing and make a decision based on that."

Spending time with his daughter is extremely important to Wade, just like it is for Union, who has been very open in the past about her struggles to become pregnant. According to People, in her book,We're Going To Need More Wine, which was released in October 2017, she revealed,

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

Now, here she is holding her first child in her arms and with a supportive partner by her side. The love Union and Wade have not only for their daughter, but for each other, is truly beautiful.