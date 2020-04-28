It’s time to take a trip back in time through the carefully curated lens of Ganni. Everyone’s favorite Danish brand — from Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton — just launched an archive sale filled with tons of never-before-seen items, and let’s just say your wallet has never been more in danger.

Titled “Ganni Postmodern,” the special sale will be ongoing for the next five days. Shoppers can scour a selection of more than 400 styles from previous collections, dating back to Fall/Winter ‘17 all the way to Pre-Fall ‘19. The brand is offering deep discounts (some pieces are up to 70% off) and 20% of profits from the sale will support UN Women’s solidarity funds, which help women who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, we’re apart, but we’ve never been more connected,” Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, said. “So many people ask us about the Ganni Postmodern store in Copenhagen. It’s such a popular destination, people go there to treasure hunt.”

According to Reffstrup, the brand decided to bring that concept to the masses. “We wanted to finally give our worldwide community the chance to access our archive in support of a good cause,” she said. “It’s been so nostalgic looking back through the archives. You can really go explore and find the one that got away.”

Standout pieces featured in this limited online curation include signature #GANNIgirl favorites like neon seersucker check dresses, cowboy boots, and rainbow stripe knitwear. Read on for more selects from this one-of-a-kind shopping event. Considering the sheer rarity of archive sales, if you see something you like, it’s best to act fast before it’s gone forever.

A super chic printed top that just exudes joy — something everyone needs a bit more of lately.

This ultra romantic dress practically screams “Sunday brunch.”

Say hello to the top you’ll be wearing all summer: It can double as a swimsuit cover-up, or pair flawlessly with a denim mini skirt.

What do you know...the perfect denim mini skirt does, in fact, exist.

If “go for the unexpected” is your main fashion philosophy, this number checks off all the quirky-yet-stylish boxes.