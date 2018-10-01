Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January 2019 for Season 11. Whilst ITV has not announced a launch date just yet, the show usually begins around the start of January, to shimmy away our January blues. Personally, I have major respect for any celeb that agrees to take part; it looks so difficult. But who is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2019?

It would appear the nation is gripped by dancing fever from autumn onwards. After Strictly Come Dancing finishes in December, we only have a couple of weeks to wait until Dancing On Ice begins. And is it just me or is there just something about watching the trials and tribulations of familiar faces learning to dance?

IMHO, Dancing On Ice is doubly entertaining as it is the first time some of the celebs participating have ever stepped foot on the ice. Rather them than me, but I can't wait for the new series to start.

But who are the brave souls that are going to glide onto our screens this January? Well, on Oct. 1, ITV announced the first two contestants on This Morning. The remaining contenders are expected to be released in drips and drabs over the next few weeks. If you want to know the full line-up, bookmark this page and keep checking in as I'll be updating it as and when. Stay tuned!

1 Gemma Collins Dancing On Ice/ ITV One of the many reasons that I love Gemma Collins is because she will literally give anything a go. Throw her into the Master Chef kitchen and she takes it in her stride. She also owned the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016 and she may be my favourite contestant on I’m A Celebrity of all time. She seems to just fearlessly take on any challenge in front of her with a bit of GC sass thrown in to keep things interesting. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after she was confirmed for Dancing on Ice, she said: "I know how hard it is, I’ve done my research Phil. Don’t worry, I am scared, I am nervous." The GC went on to add that she wanted to do the show after watching her brother skate when they were younger. She said: "As a young girl, my brother used to play ice hockey, so I was at the ice rink quite a lot. And I remember seeing some white boots in the skating shop and saying 'Mum please let me be an ice skater' and she was like 'No you’re doing dancing, drama, singing, we can’t afford it, you’re not doing any more.' So I never got to get those white boots and skate." Well, that was then, this is now. And let me tell you, The GC has already got my backing. The glitz of Dancing On Ice was made for Collins.

2 Richard Blackwood Dancing On Ice/ ITV The second celebrity who is going to be donning some skating boots and sparkles is ex- Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood. Eagle-eyed fans had already anticipated that Blackwood would be taking to the ice for Season 11 of Dancing On Ice after a teaser video last week revealed his trademark tattoos. Speaking on This Morning about appearing on Dancing On Ice, Blackwood revealed he may have an upper hand when it comes to picking up some of the moves on the ice. He said: "I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there. When I was younger, I would skate on the way to school. I used to skate at Streatham Ice Skating Rink every Wednesday and Friday as well — that was the hang out when we were teenagers." Well, it looks like Blackwood has been preparing all his life for Dancing On Ice. However he assured Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that the process will still be a huge challenge. He said:"I can skate but I normally dance on dry land. Dancing and skating are two different things. But I can move. I can shake my stuff." OK, this is something I have got to see. Can January 2019 come quick enough?

3 James Jordan Dancing On Ice/ ITV The third celebrity to announce he will be gliding onto our screens in January is no stranger to professional dance and sequins. At one point, it was his job to entertain us every Saturday night in autumn on Strictly Come Dancing. But James Jordan will be swapping his ballroom shoes for skates as he announced on BBC Radio 5 Live's breakfast show on Oct. 2 that he will star in Season 11 of Dancing On Ice. Best known for his time on Strictly, he starred as one of the professional dancers for 11 seasons before leaving in 2013. During his time on the show, he danced with the likes of Gabby Logan, Vanessa Feltz, and Alex Jones. Speaking to Rachel Burden and Nicky Campbell on 5 Live Breakfast, Jordan sought to set the record straight that he didn’t have an unfair advantage over other contestants because of his dancing background. He said: "I can dance but I’m a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I’ve got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I’m a lot worse than I thought I’d be." Whilst I am struggling to not imagine Jordan moving across the ice with as much finesse he does a dance floor, I can’t wait to see how he does.

4 Brian McFadden Dancing On Ice/ ITV The fourth celebrity confirmed is more accustomed to 'Flying Without Wings' than dancing across the ice, but Brian McFadden announced he would be joining Blackwood, Collins, and Jordan in a pre-recorded message on ITV's Lorraine on Oct 2. The ex- Westlife singer told Lorraine Kelly: "Hi Lorraine. Well, yes, the news is true. I am going to be doing Dancing On Ice 2019. I'm very excited, I've already been practising outside in the garden on me roller blades. My mum says I am a one man Torvill and Dean. Watch this space." A one-man Torvill and Dean? Well that is an image. But if your mum can’t be your biggest fan then who can be? McFadden left Westlife in 2004 and has since gone on to pursue his own solo career. In 2013 he joined fellow nineties boy band icon, Ronan Keating on his UK Fires Tour and in 2016, 2017, and 2018 he paired with Boyzone’s Keith Buffy to create a hybrid super boy band, Boyzlife. McFadden is also no stranger to doing pretty terrifying things on TV. In 2016 he participated in Season 3 of The Jump on Channel 4. Despite being the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the show he did leave in one piece which in my mind would be no small victory. I wish McFadden all the luck as he starts his training and who knows? His mum might be right. Maybe he will leave Torvill and Dean quaking in their boots.