Up until now, HBO has released — maybe — 10 seconds of actual new footage for Game of Thrones' last season. It's of course been tough on fans, who just want something to hold onto until April 14 comes around. So far, there have been posters released and info given, but it wasn't until Tuesday, March 5 that fans got to feast their eyes on the first GoT trailer for the final season. There's a lot going on, but one thing people seem to love is that Gendry is in the Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer, meaning he's not only alive and well, he's in the middle of the action.

It opens up with Arya Stark running for her life in a darkened corridor, bloodied and terrified, it seems. Totally unlike the usual demeanor Arya has. But, all your favorite heroes are facing off something unlike what they've seen before, so it sort of makes sense. The trailer also shows how Daenerys and Jon are still on pretty good terms, and Jamie Lannister seems to be telling someone — probably Cersei — that he'll choose to fight the war with the White Walkers rather than pick a human one. Significant, since Cersei wants to backstab her promise at the council in Season 7 by advancing her fight to stay on the Iron Throne.

But it's the return of Gendry in the trailer that has a lot of people buzzing.

GameofThrones on YouTube

Gendry only appears in one shot in the trailer, but he makes enough of an impact. In fact, fans were quick to jump on his brief presence, immediately sensing his appearance could hold significant meaning about his role in Season 8. There are many theories surrounding the character of Gendry, so the fact that he's finally being shown is pleasing to many rooting for him to sit on the Iron Throne.

More to come...