On Monday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was probably helping President Donald Trump prep for the biggest meeting of his 71 years, or at least did work to further his agenda. That same day, her husband George Conway defended Robert Mueller's Russia probe, and yes, the article totally mentioned Trump.

On June 4, Trump tweeted that investigation led by the former FBI director was unconstitutional: "The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" (His first tweet used a misspelling of Mueller's title.)

Conway begins his piece for LawFare by mentioning this fact. He posits that Trump took this information from recent writing by legal scholar and Federalist Society founder Steven Calabresi. Regardless of the source, Conway asserts, the president's claims are ultimately still wrong. "Unfortunately for the president, these writings are no more correct than the spelling in his original tweet," Conway wrote.

In Calabresi's view (and in Conway's analysis, the president's view as well), Mueller's entire investigation should be scrapped because it violates a particular section of the U.S. Constitution: the Appointments Clause in Article II, Section 2, Clause 2.

But as Conway goes through Calabresi's argument, he comes a straightforward conclusion: "This assumption is just wrong—uncomplicatedly, flatly wrong."

It might be too much candor, even for a president as off-the-cuff as Trump.

