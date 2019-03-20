The ongoing Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and the spouse of one of his top advisors is still going strong. While his words often target the president, apparently George Conway criticizes Trump on Twitter to avoid arguing with his wife, who serves as the president's counselor. Conway described using the social media platform as an emotional catharsis of sorts to release his frustrations with the administration, The Washington Post reported.

Conway posted a series of tweets on Monday implying that he thinks the president may have mental health issues. Trump has not commented directly on those suggestions, but he has repeatedly hit back at Conway with his own insults.

In an interview with The Post on Tuesday, Conway said he decided to release the tweets as a way of expressing his aggravation with Trump — and as a means of avoiding a spat with his wife, Kellyanne. As he told the paper:

It’s so maddening to watch... The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.

The Post reported that Kellyanne didn't respond to its request for comment on the paper's interview with her husband. However, Kellyanne said on Monday that she didn't agree with her husband's assessment of Trump's mental health. "No, I don't share those concerns," she told reporters, per CNN.

In recent days, the president has been quite vocal in his criticism of Conway as well. On Tuesday, the president shared a tweet in which his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, suggested that Trump had turned Conway down for a job in his administration's Justice Department. When commenting on this tweet, Trump characterized Conway as a "total loser."

Notably, Conway has repeatedly insisted that he turned Trump's offer down, telling the Post that he didn't want to work for a president that he perceived as constantly being in conflict with the Justice Department. Moreover, the New York Times also revealed in December 2018 that, while attending Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wedding in June 2017, Trump reportedly told Conway that he was "smart" for turning down the DOJ job, because it would've meant working for Jeff Sessions — someone with whom Trump has an acrimonious relationship.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter again to offer a lengthier and more scathing criticism of Conway. As the president wrote:

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!

Conway didn't mince words when responding to the president's tweet, writing, "You. Are. Nuts." Conway also made the Trump's most recent critical tweet his pinned tweet on his profile and commented, "The President of the United States."

Clearly, the feud between Conway and Trump seems far from over. Though, while Conway's words appear to be eliciting a strong reaction from the president, they are perhaps, in his view, saving him from a conflict with his wife.