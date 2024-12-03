On an average day, you likely do your best to eat three square meals, drink plenty of water, spend your money wisely, and go to bed at a reasonable hour. But when you follow “airport rules,” all bets are off. Right now on TikTok, many people are having pizza for breakfast, random mid-day cocktails, and as-needed naps — and it looks like they’ll be following these guidelines for the foreseeable future.

According to TikTok, “airport rules are in effect,” meaning set routines no longer matter, just like when you’re waiting for a flight. As you hang around an airport, you might fill the spare time and ease pre-flight nerves by shopping for an over-priced neck pillow or a $12 bag of chips, eating a spicy burrito bowl at 7 a.m., ordering a strong drink at a random hour — you get the idea.

These aren’t things you would necessarily do on a typical day, but when you’re traveling, tired, and not sure of the correct time, it makes sense to let loose, lean into the chaos, and spend a little extra on a much-needed meal, like when you buy an enormous Cinnabon and devour it while waiting by your gate in your pajamas. These are “airport rules” and they can be oddly comforting.

Airport Rules Are In Full Effect

Airport rules initially went into effect partially as a joke and largely as a coping mechanism on election night 2024. The phrase made the rounds on social media in the lead-up to Nov. 5 then went viral after the results were in.

On Nov. 4, creator @laurensmoneymindset said her airport rules included diving into a whipped cream-covered pumpkin pie that was still in the tin. In her comments section, others shared how they were embracing their own rules. One person said, “I've had a dirty martini and Doritos so far. Oh, and Runts and Twizzlers.”

Another commenter wrote, “Airport rules also include that money doesn't matter. Buy whatever you want/need to get through this time. I just anxiety bought a crockpot with a built-in holder for the lid. And it's pink.”

In another viral Nov. 4 TikTok, creator @julesandthevibe said, “Airport rules are in effect. Money, time, they mean nothing to us now. You want a drink at 9 a.m.? I’m not going to encourage it, but I’m not going to judge you for it, you know?”

While the airport rules joke went viral in early November, it’s still the go-to coping mechanism for many — and some are saying they’ll embrace the concept for years to come, like creator @deniseinsa who said airport rules will be a go-to for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

In her comments, one person wrote, “Comfy clothes at all times. Bathrobes in public are understandable. Coffee/energy drinks at all hours also allowed.” You know how you simply don’t care what you look like at the airport? That’s the energy to embrace.

It’s comforting to do whatever you want as you wait for a plane, and the same concept can be applied when you’re stressed, sad, or overwhelmed, like when you’ve had an extra-long day or are going through a bad breakup.

It might not make sense to eat an entire sheet cake by yourself on a Tuesday afternoon or buy a bunch of Jellycats at 3 a.m. to boost your mood, but airport rules encourage you to do exactly what you need to do to feel better, even if it’s pricy, poorly-timed, or out of the ordinary for you.