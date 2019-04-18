After almost two years of headlines, anonymous reports, angry tweets and frenzied speculation, Robert Mueller's report on whether Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia was finally released in redacted form on Thursday. The Attorney General had publicly summarized the report's findings weeks earlier — but after the full report was released, George Conway said Bill Barr "conveniently left out" crucial facts from his summary.

"Barr’s March 24 letter said that '[o]ur'—his and Rosenstein’s—determination on obstruction 'was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president,'" wrote Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway is one of President Trump's top advisers. "He conveniently left out the fact that the Special Counsel’s decided not to make a 'traditional prosecutorial judgment' on obstruction precisely because the longstanding DOJ view that a sitting president cannot be indicted."

In the report, Mueller cited 10 actions by Trump that could possibly have constituted obstruction of justice, Vox reports, and determined that although Trump took "efforts to influence the [Russia] investigation," those efforts "were mostly unsuccessful...because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests." Ultimately Mueller and his team concluded "that Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice," but did not recommend one course of action or another.

In his March 24 summary of the report's findings, Barr said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."

