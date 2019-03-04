In an article that dives deep into the Trump administration's relationship with Fox News, The New Yorker mentioned the president's relationship with another cable news network, CNN — and how attacks have gone beyond yelling "fake news" to include allegedly trying to stop the Time Warner-AT&T merger. Now, in response, George Conway says President Trump's alleged offense is impeachable.

"If proven, such an attempt to use presidential authority to seek retribution for the exercise of First Amendment rights would unquestionably be grounds for impeachment," Conway posted to Twitter on Monday.

Conway is specifically talking about the allegation that President Trump told Gary Cohn, former Director of the National Economic Council, to stop the merger, perhaps because the president doesn't like the news channel's coverage.

"I’ve been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing’s happened!" the piece quotes Trump telling then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in late 2017. "I’ve mentioned it fifty times. And nothing’s happened. I want to make sure it’s filed. I want that deal blocked!"

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment. Cohn reportedly left angrily when he was first asked. "Don’t you f*cking dare call the Justice Department. We are not going to do business that way," Cohn reportedly told Kelly.

More to come ...