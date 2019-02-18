On Sunday, as he often does, Donald Trump tweeted. One attorney and op-ed writer quickly and sharply fired back. In his response, George Conway trolled Trump for not taking the day off from Twitter, even on Sunday.

"The Lord made Sunday a day of rest," Conway tweeted. "You could at least take one day off from debasing your office."

The response, which came by way of a quote-tweet, included an all-caps message that Trump sent out earlier Sunday morning. It was a familiar declaration taking aim at the media.

"THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" Trump wrote. He did not point to any specific event or person that may have prompted such a strong statement. However, the tweet he sent out just beforehand took a swipe at NBC News and Saturday Night Live. It was not clear whether they were supposed to relate to one another.

Conway's commentary on Trump's tweeting habits is significant in part because he is married to one of the president's most high-profile advisers — Kellyanne Conway. But even though his wife serves the president in a highly visible capacity, Conway has not shied away from levying criticism against Trump, both comically and seriously.

