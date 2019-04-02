The Spice Girls are still sticking together, despite some recent drama. On Monday, Geri Halliwell denied Mel B's claims that the two once hooked up. Halliwell's rep released a statement to E! News, which not only called Mel's claims "not true," but also "very hurtful." That said, Halliwell also made it clear she's choosing to move forward in a positive way, especially since she, Mel, Emma Bunton, and Mel C (Victoria Beckham is not joining them) are soon embarking on a Spice Girls reunion tour.

Halliwell's statement from her rep began,

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days... She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

Her statement continued,

"Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories. Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria."

Halliwell's statement comes after Mel appeared on Piers Morgan's show Life Stories, where she discussed Halliwell and a rumor that they once slept together. The clip of Mel and Morgan's interview was released on March 25.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mel first said about the band, "Yeah, we all slept in a bed together, but not like that." Then, Mel eventually added,

"She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it."

Mel further claimed, "It was just that once. And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing."

The former America's Got Talent judge has since backtracked a bit regarding her claims about Halliwell. On March 26 during an interview with British radio show 2Day FM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash (via People), Mel said that she "didn’t actually really admit anything." She added, "I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time. And that’s it."

“It wasn’t a big deal," Mel continued, "We’ve known each other for 20-plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night." She later said on the show, "If you actually read my transcript, I just said it was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that. It’s the press [who] have taken it onto a whole new level."

Mel also noted that she spoke with Halliwell after her interview with Morgan and that things were all good between the two. "I said look, I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don’t worry about it,” Mel said about what she told Halliwell. "We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we just spoke at length today, amongst other things because we’re getting ready for tour."

Despite what may sound like a contentious situation, it sure seems like both Mel and Halliwell have already move forward. Now they are choosing to focus on the good aspects of their life, like their upcoming Spice Girls reunion, and who can blame them.