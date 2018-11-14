It's a truly special moment when you find your Love Island soulmate: that person who you can host viewing parties and frantically swap message about the villa's latest shenanigans with. Although the ITV show may be over for 2018 ATM, it's never far from my mind (or my heart) and I've been thinking of relevant ways to show my like-minded BFFs just how much I appreciate them. If you've got a loyal Georgia in your life and you want to spread the love this year, there's luckily a bunch of gifts for Love Island fans 2018 still available online that you can snag in time for December 25.

It's never too early to start planning for Christmas (or prepping your audition for the next cycle of Love Island) and this year, there's a number of presents to choose from. Whether you're forking out for one of the show's official personalised water bottles or giggling over narrator Iain Stirling's guide to millennial living, I've put together a little guide of things that won't break the bank.

There's a lot of official Love Island merch that's available year-round if you're a purist, including the aforementioned water bottle as well as a £5 fragrance set and a cheeky guide to modern love (which answers the age old question: what is a melt?).

The fashion collabs that have sprung out of Love Island have been top this year as well, with Dani Dyer's line with In the Style selling like hotcakes and Missguided's Love Island range still up for grabs.

And if you too solemnly swear that you are up to no good under the duvet covers, you can grab matching Do Bits Society mugs for you and your bestie. They're more practical than a friendship bracelet TBH and I'm already ordering a dozen for my crew. Check out some gift ideas below...

Official Personalised Love Island Water Bottle £15 Love Island You can hardly go an episode without seeing one of Love Island's iconic water bottles onscreen and there's been a lot of dupes floating around on the internet. Luckily for low-key Love Island stans, ITV's started selling an official version and you can put your bestie's name on it.

Dani Dyer 'Babe Babe Babe' Pink Slogan Tee Shirt £11.99 In the Style Ahh, I can practically hear Dani saying this now. The Love Island winner teamed up with In the Style for a super cool clothing collection, however this pink slogan tee put a major smile on my face and is basically Dani Dyer in a nutshell. There's another jumper that had me cackling from the same line which reads 'What time's your flight?', a reference to one of Jack and Dani's most famous bickering sessions.

Personalised Do Bits Society Member Mug £8.99 PrezzyBox This hilarious personalised mug is totally Do Bits Society-approved, so let your freak flag fly and grab one for you and your pals. You can change out the names (sorry Olivia) and the script comes in both green and pink, depending on what kind of mood you're in.

Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life £11.92 Amazon You might not recognise Iain Stirling's face, but you DEFINITELY know his voice. As Love Island's shady commentator, he's seen the best and worst of millennial life and romance — so he's aptly put together a little handbook to share his wisdom. Unsurprisingly, he's also narrated the audiobook version that'll put you right in the Love Island spirit till the show comes back next year.

Love Island Body Mist Set £5 Superdrug I don't know about you, but I've been kept up at night wondering just what a Love Islander smells like. According to this Superdrug mist and body lotion set, they all smell like coconut and piña coladas which makes sense TBH.