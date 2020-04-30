It's official. Gigi Hadid confirmed she's pregnant with her and Zayn Malik's first child during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In a preview clip from Thursday night's show, the model officially announced the news, saying, "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Hadid also noted that she was sad that the news leaked before she had a chance to announce it herself. TMZ reported that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child two days earlier on April 28. "Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she told host Jimmy Fallon, speaking from her mother, Yolanda Hadid's family farm. "It's the best news that you could ever have," Fallon responded, noting that it was especially great to hear such a happy announcement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

