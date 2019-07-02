Gigi Hadid has been busy these last two weeks. From flying off to Paris for Men's Fashion Week to visiting Pennsylvania to hangout on her family farm, Hadid had a full schedule. But no matter the event or the continent, Hadid wore her Missoma gold chain the entire time — and you too can shop it.

The 24-year-old supermodel has worn the same Missoma gold chain for almost two weeks straight, proving just how versatile a chain-link choker can be. The necklace in question is the Axiom Chain, an 18-karat gold plated necklace that could be worn like a choker or looser as a collarbone-skimming necklace. Clocking in at $214, it's an accessory that you too can indulge in.

The supermodel was first seen wearing the chain upon her arrival to Florence airport on June 12, and then during her rehearsals for the CRxLVR show. She wore the chain consistently since then, and the Axiom Chain was the one piece she hasn't taken off no matter how masculine or feminine her outfit was.

Hadid wore the chain with layered necklaces and a striped two-piece outfit on June 13, as she and her sister, Bella Hadid, stepped out for a day of meetings in Florence.

When she landed in Paris, Hadid wore the gold chain with a white drawstring jumpsuit and a cowrie shell necklace.

Courtesy of Missoma

The Axiom Chain also made its rounds in the front seat of fashion shows. On June 18, Hadid wore the gold plated necklace to the Heron Preston show. This was the first day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS20. She paired the chain with a satin printed suit and a jumble of other necklaces, proving just how layerable it is.

The necklace was once again donned on June 19, while Hadid was en route to the Off-White show, which she was walking in.

On June 20, Hadid wore the chain while at the Louis Vuitton show, which shut down a whole square in Paris. Hadid wore a '90s men's inspired baggy white suit, a backwards baseball hat, and her trusty gold chain.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On June 21, Hadid wore the Axiom necklace while out and about in Paris, matching the chunky chain with multiple outfits throughout the day. Here you can see the model matching it with an even heavier chain and chain-link-printed jeans.

On June 25, when Hadid was on her family's farm, you can see her wearing the same jumble of chains while out in the field with her horse.

And on July 1, Hadid wore the Axiom Chain while celebrating Pride on Instagram Stories.

Gigi Hadid via Instagram

The Axiom Chain is "inspired by the power and unity of women," according to the site. The chain is part of Missoma's Helical Collection, which re-imagines helix curves into sculptural, bold, and timeless designs. The founder of the demi-fine jewelry line, Marisa Hordern, created the chunky designs to give you the perfect pieces to layer with other necklaces, and all of them sit below $220. The weighty pieces won't turn your neck green or break the bank, and because of that the Helical Collection had a huge wait list prior to going live. The caplsule almost sold out entirely its first day. But now the chain is back in stock, and you can copy Hadid's look easily.

"The Axiom chain has quickly become THE go-to Missoma necklace for summer and it doesn’t surprise me at all that Gigi is rocking it on a daily basis," Hordern tells Bustle. "That’s what Missoma is there for: the perfect pieces for your every day layering. It's designed by our team to be a statement but versatile piece which can be styled up or down dependent on personal style or occasion. It basically goes with just about everything!"

If you love the necklace just as much as Hadid does, you will be excited to know there is a sister bracelet. "My top tip? Get the Chain Rule Set (both necklace and bracelet), and link them together. The possibilities are endless with our seamless clasps," Hordern says. Double up the necklace round your wrist for a statement bracelet look or simply adjust the length to make a choker."

Channel your inner Hadid this summer with your own Axiom chain. The layering possibilities are endless.