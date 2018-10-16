Gina Rodriguez has always been clear and forthright about her biggest goal: to bring greater diversity to Hollywood, specifically to bring more Latinx characters and stories to the screen. First, she broke out on the CW series Jane the Virgin, and now with the first trailer for Miss Bala, Gina Rodriguez is bringing another badass Latinx lead to Hollywood. Making the jump from TV heroine to onscreen star, Rodriguez's Miss Bala is a remake of the 2011 Mexican film, reimagined as a major action movie produced by Sony which is set to come out Feb. 1, 2019.

Entertainment Weekly first premiered the trailer for Miss Bala today, along with an interview with Rodriguez that highlights the 34 year-old's commitment to improving the film industry's diversity. "I had been dying to do action for so long, and it’s very difficult because people of color don’t have as many opportunities," she told the magazine. "And that’s not even like a ‘Woe is me.’ That’s just a reality, and that’s okay. That has been a reality of mine for many, many, many years." Miss Bala, however, represents a huge new opportunity for Latinx actors and creatives in the action world. "Sony made a big-budget action film with a 95 percent Latinx cast and 95 percent Latinx production crew. It’s revolutionary," she noted. "It’s just really great to live in these spaces that for so long I didn’t have the opportunity to [do so].""

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) Miss Bala tells the story of a woman named Gloria, played by Rodriguez, who visits Tijuana, Mexico following her parents' death. On a fateful night out with her best friend, Gloria witnesses a murder and she and her friend get captured by a crime boss. Gloria then has to get herself — and her friend — out of danger by becoming a mole for the CIA, and she finds herself caught between the DEA, and a dangerous criminal, per Deadline.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

It's an intense trailer, and right from the start you can tell that it focuses fully on Mexico as even the first shot shows the Mexican flag waving over a city. The trailer is also super action packed, giving Rodriguez the chance to show off her muay Thai skills that the actor has shared with fans on social media in the past.

It seems fitting that this movie would have a female director, as Rodriguez told EW, "[Gloria is] someone that’s actively trying to save herself and her family. I think that’s really amazing because a lot of the women in my life, they actively work toward keeping their families safe, and they actively try to fix situations. There’s no woman I know in my life that just sits back."

Rodriguez also told EW that her new movie won't just be a remake of 2011's Miss Bala. "It’s a reconceptualizing of the original film, and it’s more modern,” the actor said. Knowing Rodriguez, the new version of the movie may not be like anything anyone's seen in general. The 34 year-old has made a career out of breaking the Hollywood mold. She told Bustle in June, "The one thing that I set out to be was a storyteller. I feel like it's the only gift that I can give back not only to my supporters, but to myself. That's all I want to do. I just want to tell all kinds of different stories." And that's exactly what she'll be doing when Miss Bala hits theaters.