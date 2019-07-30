Science now shows that a month-long break from social media can have distinct, if small, psychological benefits. Researcher Sarah Eichmeyer of Stanford's Economics Department was part of a research team in 2018 that published a study on Facebook de-activation. Her study followed people as they went dark on Facebook for a month, and measured what happened afterwards. "We find that being off Facebook left our participants feeling happier and less anxious, on average," she tells Bustle. "But the overall emotional impact, while meaningful, is quite small." Going off Facebook might make you feel better, but it won't cause a complete psychological reversal.

The results, Eichmeyer tells Bustle, were actually unexpected. "It’s surprising to me that Facebook has a detectable impact on people’s happiness," she says. "Our study shows that deactivating Facebook indeed causes people to be happier — although not by as much as correlational research might have suggested." Her study also found that after a month off from Facebook, people used it significantly less — which, she says, might be an indication that they'd "broken a habit."

However, Eichmeyer says her work also shows that social media has a lot to offer. "Our results leave little doubt that social media provides large benefits for its users," she says. "Our participants' answers in follow-up interviews make clear the diverse ways in which Facebook can improve people's lives, whether as a source of entertainment, a means to organize a charity or an activist group, or a vital social lifeline for those who are otherwise isolated." So taking a break doesn't mean damning social media entirely; it can just mean re-evaluating the positive ways in which it can affect your life, and choosing to moderate your use to focus on those.