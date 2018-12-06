Global Carbon Emissions For 2018 Shattered A New Record — And Not The Good Kind

A new report by the Global Carbon Project has shown that global carbon emissions for 2018 shattered a record — and it's terrible news for anyone concerned about climate change. The report states that annual global carbon emissions for 2018 are the highest they've ever been, and that the United States (along with China and India) contributed to this notable increase. What's more, the rise in emissions is largely due to an industry that POTUS champions more than almost anything else: the coal industry.

For those who are wondering if the increase in carbon emissions is just the latest in a consistent upward trend, that's unfortunately not the case. Global CO2 emissions (which are the same as fossil fuel emissions) actually plateaued from 2014-2016. And with the creation of the Paris Agreement in November 2016 (of which the central aim is to decrease total CO2 emissions), it seemed possible that the downward trend would continue.

But, as the report states, fossil fuel emissions grew by 1.7 percent in 2017, and are expected to rise by another 2.7 percent by the end of this year. Broken down by country, the researchers of the report estimated that emissions grew by five percent in China, six percent in India, and by 2.5 percent in the United States. Emissions by countries in the European Union notably declined by one percent.

