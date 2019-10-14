Glossier's approach to beauty has always been focused on skin. From its sheer coverage Skin Tint to the Super Serums, the brand's dewy, healthy glow is what the brand is known for. Now, Glossier's Futuredew is taking the brand's skin first, makeup second philosophy and upping the ante.

Futuredew is the company's latest skin-focused launch and combines nourishing ingredients and new innovations to create a long-lasting skin care formula, one that doesn't leave behind a greasy feel when it imparts a glow. The hybrid oil-serum centers on that freshly applied serum look, the glow you have after using your favorite skin-loving products but also the glow that disappears after a few minutes away from your mirror. To achieve this feat, Glossier used a combination of oils and plant-based extracts that won't make your skin feel slick but will give you a shine that makes you look like you just got the world's greatest facial.

Inside Futuredew, Glossier fans will find jojoba, grape seed, evening primrose, and rosehip oils that give skin deeply-penetrating moisture and a shiny (in a good way) gleam. Next, the fruit extract evodia rutaecarpa helps to improve brightness immediately as well as over time while plant-based squalane seals everything into the skin.

Glossier's latest goodie, however, has a second purpose. Of course, Futuredew is great for the skin, but it's also all about making sure your glow never dies. That's why the brand included light-reflecting minerals to have you beaming throughout the day — regardless of when you first applied Futuredew.

The best part? Futuredew is available now on the Glossier website for $24.

Courtesy of Glossier

While Futuredew is, at its core, a skin care product, the new addition to the Glossier line-up isn't just a hybrid between an oil and serum. It also provides a combination of the brand's two branches: skin care and makeup.

According to a press release from the brand, Futuredew is meant to be used as the last step in your skin care routine but not just because it's oil based. The product imparts that signature Glossier gleam while light-reflecting minerals give the skin a soft-focus effect that usually is only achievable with makeup. When applied last, it acts almost as a makeup product. While yes, Futuredew is great for your skin, it pushes a bit further just inside Glossier's makeup category as well.

Courtesy of Glossier

Yes, Futuredew offers a glowy, blurred look to the skin sans makeup, but that doesn't mean it can't also be worn with your daily beauty look. The oil-serum will impart the same sort of gleamy, freshly-applied skin care look even underneath your foundation.

If you're worried about the innovative hybrid oil and serum formula, the product has been formulated to be compatible with all skin types, and the brand has made sure that Futuredew is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, vegan, and non-comedogenic.

Courtesy of Glossier

For Glossier loyalist, Futuredew represents an approach to beauty that will be familiar while still exciting. The mix of nourishing skin care that works for all skin types coupled with ingredients that provide a glowy, soft-focus finish all day long is essentially the brand's skin care first, makeup second mantra in a bottle.