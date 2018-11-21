There's no better sale than a Black Friday sale, and thankfully, almost every beauty and skin care brand under the sun is participating in the holiday tradition. It's the brands that offer both color cosmetics and skin care, though, that may have the best deals, and Glossier's Black Friday sale is no exception. Not only can you snag some great deals on cosmetics like Boy Brow and their ultra-shiny gloss, but you've got your pick of skin care as well.

Glossier's Black Friday deal is giving fans 20 percent off site wide from both makeup and skin care. If you're a fan of either or of both, the sale is a great opportunity to stock up on some of your favorite Glossier products, and if you've never tried the brand, there's no better time than the present.

The 20 percent off everything deal is only offered once a year, so if you want to take advantage, you'll need to act between Friday, Nov. 23 and Monday, Nov. 26. Once the weekend is over, you won't have another chance like this for an entire year. Given that Glossier is already a pretty affordable brand, snagging 20 percent off basically means you're getting some cult classic products at their lowest possible prices.

What are some of the best deals during the Glossier sale? Well, basically everything, but there are some classic products from the brand that you may want to stock up on, and some new goodies you might want to try.

Lip Gloss

Milky Jelly Cleanser

Milk Jelly Facial Cleanser $14.40 Glossier Glossier's Milk Jelly Cleanser is one of their best known skin care products and was even an Allure Best of Beauty winner in 2017. Now, you can get it for 20 percent off. Buy At Glossier

Haloscope

Cloud Paint

Cloud Paint Cream Blush in Haze $14.40 Glossier Sir John, who's a huge Glossier fan, once told me that the one makeup product you need — even if you're barefaced — is blush, since it wakes your whole face up. This deep pink buildable, pigmented formula is super flattering on dark skin... and applies easily with my fingertips. Buy At Glossier

Boy Brow

Boy Brow in Black $12.80 Glossier Glossier, everyone's favorite cool-girl brand, only has one sale a year. The 20 percent discount applies to every product on-site, including the skincare goods and the brand's signature Glossier You perfume... but my eyes are on Boy Brow. I go through so many of these tubes that it's embarrassing. Instead of slinking into the flagship store every few months, I'll stock up on a few packages of the formula in Black to tide me over. Buy At Glossier

Face Serums

Whether you're already a Glossier loyalist or you're interested in trying the brand, the Glossier Black Friday sale is one you can't miss.