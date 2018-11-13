The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Skin Care Deals & Sales You Seriously Can't Miss
Turkey is great. Mashed potatoes are a true comfort. That assortment of pies sitting on the counter are basically heaven in a tin. Post-Thanksgiving, though, your skin may need a bit of extra loving. The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 skin care deals and sales are going to help your skin get back on track after sitting on your couch for a few days eating leftovers.
While you may associate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with deals on fashion and makeup, don't forget that skin care is part of those beauty sales, too. Whether you're looking for your next K-beauty obsession or planning to stock up on some pricy favorites, the shopping holidays (because yes, they're basically holidays) are one of the best times to do so.
Often, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have no exceptions to their deals. If you want to shop a brand, it's low key a free-for-all, except, you know, not actually free because that would be kind of extreme. Instead, brands seem to offer a percentage off their entire stock and your entire purchase. Essentially, it's the Sephora VIB sale but even better.
If you want to find your new skin care must have or restock some favorites, don't miss these 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday skin care sales.
1. GLAMGLOW's 30 Percent Off Sale
$55.30
GLAMGLOW is giving their fans a massive 30 percent discount on their entire site (yes, really!). Plus, if you wanted to try out their holiday gift sets, good news! They're included as well.
2. AVYA Skincare's 30-50 Percent Off Sale
AVYA Skincare Face Moisturizer with SPF
$73.50
For AVYA Skincare's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, customers will get a major 30 percent off individual products, 40 percent off regimens, and 50 percent off their signature regimen.
3. Neutrogena's Skin Scanner Sale
Neutrogena Skin360 Skin Scanner for Neutrogena 360
$45
Neutrogena's skin analyzing device is up for grabs for Neutrogena's Black Friday sale, and it's being reduced by 25 percent!
4. PHYTO's 40 Percent Off Sale
$24
PHYTO's Black Friday deal starts at 40 percent off products, but it goes through the weekend with Saturday featuring 30 percent off and Sunday featuring 20 percent off. As for Cyber Monday, you'll get free shipping on your orders!
5. Boscia's 20 and 25 Percent Off Sales
Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer
$30.40
Boscia's offering fans 20 percent off their purchases from Nov. 21-Nov.25, and for Cyber Monday, you'll get 25 percent off, but it's for one day only on Nov. 26.
6. Bliss's 25 Percent Off Sale
Bliss That's Incredi-peel Spa-strength Glycolic Resurfacing Pads
$16.50
Bliss's Black Friday sale actually beings on Nov. 21 and extends all the way until Nov. 26 (aka Cyber Monday). During this time you can get 25 percent off your entire purchase using code THANKS.
7. Clarisonic's 20 Percent Off Plus Stocking Stuffers Sale
Clarisonic Cleanse & Uplift Holiday Gift Set
$199.20
If you've been looking to invest in a Clarisonic, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the times to do it. All Clarisonic sets will be 20 percent off from Nov. 22 until Nov. 26, plus the brand will be offering different stocking stuffers throughout the week.
8. June Jacobs's 25 Percent Off Sale
June Jacobs Papaya Purifying Enzyme Masque
$45
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, June Jacobs is giving fans a major 25 percent off sitewide and free shipping.
9. fur's 30 percent Off Sale Plus Free Gift
10. Herbivore's 20 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Gift & Shipping
Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
$49.60
Herbivore has an entire weekend of sales for fans. Starting Black Friday, the brand is offering 20 percent off purchases plus a gift with purchase and a small gemstone. For Small Business Saturday and Sunday, it's the same deal minus the gem, and on Cyber Monday, snag the same 20 percent off plus free shipping to the US and Canada and the free gift.
11. Peach & Lily's 30 Percent Off Sale
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
$27.30
For Peach & Lily's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, they'll be offering 30 percent off select items from Nov. 19 until Nov. 27, and anything purchased during time will come with two free Original Glow sheet masks as well as a braided headband.
12. Soko Glam's 30 Percent Off Sale
$0
Soko Glam will be offering 30 percent off sitewide including sales for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are exceptions, though. Sets, gift cards, and the Little Book of Skincare aren't available for the promotion.
13. QVC's Up To 50 Percent Off Sale
Josie Maran Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Serum Duo
$66
QVC will be offering up for 50 percent off major skin care brands during their Black Friday sale which is set to last until Dec. 2.
14. Briogeo's 20 Percent Off Sale
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
$33.60
Briogeo's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is the same. The brand will be offering fans 20 percent off sitewide.
15. Farmacy's 20-30 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Shipping
Farmacy Beauty Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum
$46.40
Farmacy is giving fans 20 percent off sitewide for Black Friday, but you can also score 30 percent off sitewide if you spend over $120. As for Cyber Monday, you can score the same deal, but there will be free shipping with no minimum purchase required.
16. BeautyCounter's 15 Percent Off Sale Plus Exclusive Sets
Beautycounter Countermatch Recovery Sleeping Cream
$46.75
Beautycounter is offering 15 percent off sitewide plus free ground shipping on orders of $50 or more on Black Friday. As for Cyber Monday, the deal remains the same, but the brand is throwing in four exclusive sets that are also 15 percent off your purchase.
17. Summer Fridays's 20 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Shipping
$38.40
Summer Fridays Black Friday sale means customers can get 20 percent off the brand's Instagram famous masks, and for Cyber Monday, the brand is throwing in that deal plus free shipping.
18. Glow Recipe's 25-45 Percent Off Brands Sale & 20 Percent Off Glow Recipe Sale
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
$36
Glow Recipe's sale is two-fold and begins on Nov. 21. First, there's the Black Friday sale (Nov. 21-Nov.26) which gives customers 25-45 percent off all brands found on the Glow Recipe site except their eponymous Glow Recipe products. If you want to shop those, you'll need to wait until Cyber Monday where you can shop all of the Glow Recipe watermelon and blueberry products for 20 percent off.
Clearly, there are more than enough deals to go around so plan your shopping accordingly.