Turkey is great. Mashed potatoes are a true comfort. That assortment of pies sitting on the counter are basically heaven in a tin. Post-Thanksgiving, though, your skin may need a bit of extra loving. The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 skin care deals and sales are going to help your skin get back on track after sitting on your couch for a few days eating leftovers.

While you may associate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with deals on fashion and makeup, don't forget that skin care is part of those beauty sales, too. Whether you're looking for your next K-beauty obsession or planning to stock up on some pricy favorites, the shopping holidays (because yes, they're basically holidays) are one of the best times to do so.

Often, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have no exceptions to their deals. If you want to shop a brand, it's low key a free-for-all, except, you know, not actually free because that would be kind of extreme. Instead, brands seem to offer a percentage off their entire stock and your entire purchase. Essentially, it's the Sephora VIB sale but even better.

If you want to find your new skin care must have or restock some favorites, don't miss these tk 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday skin care sales.

1. GLAMGLOW's 30 Percent Off Sale

GLAMGLOW GRAVITYMUD $55.30 GLAMGLOW GLAMGLOW is giving their fans a massive 30 percent discount on their entire site (yes, really!). Plus, if you wanted to try out their holiday gift sets, good news! They're included as well. Buy At GLAMGLOW

2. AVYA Skincare's 30-50 Percent Off Sale

3. Neutrogena's Skin Scanner Sale

4. PHYTO's 40 Percent Off Sale

PHYTO Baobab Oil $24 PHYTO PHYTO's Black Friday deal starts at 40 percent off products, but it goes through the weekend with Saturday featuring 30 percent off and Sunday featuring 20 percent off. As for Cyber Monday, you'll get free shipping on your orders! Buy At PHYTO

5. Boscia's 20 and 25 Percent Off Sales

6. Bliss's 25 Percent Off Sale

7. Clarisonic's 20 Percent Off Plus Stocking Stuffers Sale

Clarisonic Cleanse & Uplift Holiday Gift Set $199.20 Clarisonic If you've been looking to invest in a Clarisonic, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the times to do it. All Clarisonic sets will be 20 percent off from Nov. 22 until Nov. 26, plus the brand will be offering different stocking stuffers throughout the week. Buy At Clarisonic

8. June Jacobs's 25 Percent Off Sale

9. fur's 30 percent Off Sale Plus Free Gift

Fur Oil $30.80 fur For their Black Friday sale, fur is offering fans 30 percent off anything with code blackfriday30, and as for Cyber Monday, you can grab a free mini fur oil with any bundle purchase. Buy At fur

10. Herbivore's 20 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Gift & Shipping

Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion $49.60 Herbivore Herbivore has an entire weekend of sales for fans. Starting Black Friday, the brand is offering 20 percent off purchases plus a gift with purchase and a small gemstone. For Small Business Saturday and Sunday, it's the same deal minus the gem, and on Cyber Monday, snag the same 20 percent off plus free shipping to the US and Canada and the free gift. Buy At Herbivore

11. Peach & Lily's 30 Percent Off Sale

12. Soko Glam's 30 Percent Off Sale

13. QVC's Up To 50 Percent Off Sale

14. Briogeo's 20 Percent Off Sale

15. Farmacy's 20-30 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Shipping

Farmacy Beauty Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum $46.40 Farmacy Farmacy is giving fans 20 percent off sitewide for Black Friday, but you can also score 30 percent off sitewide if you spend over $120. As for Cyber Monday, you can score the same deal, but there will be free shipping with no minimum purchase required. Buy At Farmacy

16. BeautyCounter's 15 Percent Off Sale Plus Exclusive Sets

Beautycounter Countermatch Recovery Sleeping Cream $46.75 Beautycounter Beautycounter is offering 15 percent off sitewide plus free ground shipping on orders of $50 or more on Black Friday. As for Cyber Monday, the deal remains the same, but the brand is throwing in four exclusive sets that are also 15 percent off your purchase. Buy At Beautycounter

17. Summer Fridays's 20 Percent Off Sale Plus Free Shipping

18. Glow Recipe's 25-45 Percent Off Brands Sale & 20 Percent Off Glow Recipe Sale

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $36 Glow Recipe Glow Recipe's sale is two-fold and begins on Nov. 21. First, there's the Black Friday sale (Nov. 21-Nov.26) which gives customers 25-45 percent off all brands found on the Glow Recipe site except their eponymous Glow Recipe products. If you want to shop those, you'll need to wait until Cyber Monday where you can shop all of the Glow Recipe watermelon and blueberry products for 20 percent off. Buy At GlowRecipe

Clearly, there are more than enough deals to go around so plan your shopping accordingly.