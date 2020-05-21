If you've been itching to plan your next self-care night and have an at-home facial on the agenda, you'll probably want Glow Recipe's new At-Home Spa Kit to make an appearance. The K-beauty inspired skin care brand has teamed up with Aquis and ANISA Beauty to create a collection of items for your next at-home spa day.

The $164 kit, designed to give users the full, luxe DIY facial experience from the comfort of their own homes (and bathrobes), launches May 21 on Glow Recipe's website, although only limited quantities are available.

Inside, customers will get a hair turban from Aquis and a precise application brush from ANISA Beauty, which is meant to help apply Glow Recipe's Avocado Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask. Along with the eye cream, shoppers will also find the brand's super popular Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Blueberry Bounce Cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pore Tightening Toner, Pineapple-C Bright Serum, Banana Souffle Moisture Cream, Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask, sister brand Sweet Chef's Sugarcane + Vitamin E Lip Sleeping Mask, a gua sha tool, and a set of reusable cotton pads.

