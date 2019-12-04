There's a new moisturizing product coming from a cult-classic brand, just in time for winter's arrival. Glow Recipe's Banana Souffle Moisture Cream is the most recent launch from the popular K-beauty inspired line. The banana-scented hydrator adds yet another fruit-themed item to the brand's already impressive (and delicious) line-up.

Glow Recipe's latest innovation harnesses the power of bananas, and if you think that sounds a little odd, the brand fully explains why the yellow fruit was the next food item they turned to for their skin care range. The brand explains in a press release that the fruit is considered one of the most healing types of produce citing its ability to soothe the stomach and help nausea recovery, but it's not just the benefits to your gut. Glow Recipe also cites DIY beauty recipes that contain bananas since the ingredient is known to nourish and moisturize. See? Bananas on your face doesn't seem so strange after all.

Of course, Glow Recipe's new moisture cream isn't just a jar full of Gwen Stefani's favorite fruit. There's also a powerful addition of magnesium that helps to soothe the skin while balancing its moisture levels and protecting the skin barrier. Plus, vitamins A, B, and C all come together to brighten the skin, reduce inflammation, and hydrate. The Glow Recipe Banana Souffle Moisture Cream is your all in one glow.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

The new fruity creation from the brand will drop on Dec. 4 for pre-sale on the Sephora app, and the following day, Banana Souffle will be available to shop online at Sephora. If you do want to test out and feel the product before purchasing, don't worry. It will be coming to Sephora stores a few weeks later on Dec. 27. The new product will retail for $39 making it the same cost as the brand's existing Pink Juice Moisturizer.

The Banana Souffle Moisture Cream marks one of the first products to launch from the brand since founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee decided to eliminate their K-beauty curations. Back in June, the brand announced that it would be focusing on its in house projects (Glow Recipe and affordable brand Sweet Chef) in order to launch more innovative and exciting skin care. Now, one of those creations is here in the Banana Souffle Moisture Cream.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

If you were one of the thousands of people who joined Glow Recipe's wait list when it first launch with the Blueberry Bounce Cleanser and Watermelon Glow Mask, there's a new product to be added to your wishlist, and this time, you can avoid that waitlist.