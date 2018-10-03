Go Green With The 15 Best Natural Beauty Finds At Walmart.com

You don’t need to have a huge budget to go au naturale. In fact, adopting a clean beauty routine can be one of the most affordable ways to take charge of your skin and hair health. By educating yourself on what’s really in your stash, opting for cruelty-free products, and using organic-certified ingredients, you can make yourself more informed about what you’re really putting on your body — and how that affects both you and the environment.

Walmart.com makes the transition to a green beauty routine easy with a wide selection of natural and organic products that work hard without breaking your budget.

Natural beauty products have become endlessly sought after — and for good reason. Regulation of cosmetics is laissez-faire at best, so it's up to companies and individuals to ensure the safety of their products. But not to worry: some natural brands have made the effort to obtain labels (like USDA Organic, Leaping Bunny, or Non-GMO Project Certified), so you can get a good sense of what you're actually using.

Not sure where to start? Try one of these effective and affordable natural products from Walmart.com.

Brighten Up With an Exfoliating Moisturizer

Neutrogena Naturals Brightening Daily Moisturizer SPF 25 $14 Walmart With this naturally-derived moisturizer, you can protect, hydrate, and brighten your skin all at once. Lemon peel extract works to gently exfoliate, so that in as little as a few weeks your skin will appear more even-toned. Plus, this moisturizer's lightweight formula allows it to absorb easily, leaving skin feeling satiny. Shop Now

Combat Acne With This Natural Antibacterial Solution

Burt's Bees Herbal Complexion Stick $8 Walmart Antibacterial tea tree oil works with juniper oil and willow bark to target acne and clear pores, while calendula mellows out any irritation that your skin may have built up. Best of all, this complexion stick can easily be thrown into your bag for midday spot fighting. Shop Now

Tackle Tangles With a Mango Butter Mixture

Banish B.O. With All Natural Deoderant

This Vitamin C Cleanser With Aloe Vera & Coconut Gives You A Deep Clean

InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser $20 Walmart Thanks to the help of naturally-derived vitamin C, this cleanser clears skin of dirt and grime while also producing a long-term brightening effect. The addition of organic aloe makes it both moisturizing and soothing for irritation-prone skin, too. Shop Now

Pucker Up With This Softening Lip Tint

FOUND Lip Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $8 Walmart You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with this ultra-pretty lip tint. It contains murumuru butter and baobab oil to soften and hydrate your lips, all the while delivering a romantic sheen of color. Shop Now

Fight Oil And Blemishes With With Tomato-Powered Wipes

Hydrate Dry Skin With a Rosewater Gel Mask

Enjoy A Midday Pick-Me-Up With Moisturizing Eye Patches

Burt’s Bees Rejuvenating Eye Mask $3 Walmart When you’re in need of a serious midday pick-me-up, just stick on these under-eye patches. They contain moisturizing jojoba oil and inflammation-fighting rosehip seed oil, so you’ll look and feel more relaxed once you take them off. Shop Now

Got Dry, Damaged Hair? This Shea Butter Treatment Is Super Nourishing

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask $5 Walmart Shea butter is a Holy Grail ingredient when it comes to keeping hair and skin hydrated. This affordable hair mask is free of silicones, which can cause unwanted buildup, but rife with coconut and macadamia oils, which work alongside a blend of shea butter and aloe vera juice to quench the thirst of natural and curly hair. Shop Now

Freshen Up With a Coconut Water Mist

This Vitamin Rich Antioxidant Oil Helps Even Your Complexion

Avalon Organics Intense Defense With Vitamin C Antioxidant Oil $8 Walmart Vitamin C is a key antioxidant for evening out your skin tone, fading hyperpigmentation, and fighting cell-harming free radicals. It works even better when it’s stabilized by vitamin E — and that’s exactly why this facial oil pairs orange and lemon peel oils with vitamin E-rich (and super-hydrating) argan oil. Shop Now

Get A Natural-Looking Flush With This Vegan Hydrating Blush

Jane Iredale In Touch Cream Charisma Blush Highlighter $20 Walmart Leave it to this trusted vegan beauty brand to make a multipurpose blush that hydrates skin with the help of moringa seed oil. Swipe it on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a pretty monochromatic look that your skin will seriously appreciate. Shop Now

This Multitasking Mud Mask Clears Pores And Fights Acne

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Face Mud Mask $11 Walmart Let’s be real: some clay masks can leave your skin too dry, which is why they’re not always the best option for fighting acne flare-ups. African black soap, on the other hand, is a proven natural remedy for oily skin that leaves it soft instead of flaky. Combine that power with naturally antiseptic tea tree oil, and you’ve got a mask you can rely on for great skin, all the time. Shop Now

Get Your Glow On With a Moisturizing Highlighter

FOUND Radiant Illuminating Drops With Passionfruit Oil $9 Walmart When your highlighter is formulated with passionfruit oil — which is rich in skin-smoothing vitamin A — you’ll want to glow on and on. If you’re coveting an all-over radiant look, blend a few drops into your foundation, and if you want a targeted highlight, use your finger to dab this mixture onto the high points of your face (think: your brow bone, cheekbones, and the very tip of your nose). Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.