Go Green With The 15 Best Natural Beauty Finds At Walmart.com
You don’t need to have a huge budget to go au naturale. In fact, adopting a clean beauty routine can be one of the most affordable ways to take charge of your skin and hair health. By educating yourself on what’s really in your stash, opting for cruelty-free products, and using organic-certified ingredients, you can make yourself more informed about what you’re really putting on your body — and how that affects both you and the environment.
Walmart.com makes the transition to a green beauty routine easy with a wide selection of natural and organic products that work hard without breaking your budget.
Natural beauty products have become endlessly sought after — and for good reason. Regulation of cosmetics is laissez-faire at best, so it's up to companies and individuals to ensure the safety of their products. But not to worry: some natural brands have made the effort to obtain labels (like USDA Organic, Leaping Bunny, or Non-GMO Project Certified), so you can get a good sense of what you're actually using.
Not sure where to start? Try one of these effective and affordable natural products from Walmart.com.
Brighten Up With an Exfoliating Moisturizer
Neutrogena Naturals Brightening Daily Moisturizer SPF 25
$14
With this naturally-derived moisturizer, you can protect, hydrate, and brighten your skin all at once. Lemon peel extract works to gently exfoliate, so that in as little as a few weeks your skin will appear more even-toned. Plus, this moisturizer's lightweight formula allows it to absorb easily, leaving skin feeling satiny.
Combat Acne With This Natural Antibacterial Solution
Burt's Bees Herbal Complexion Stick
$8
Antibacterial tea tree oil works with juniper oil and willow bark to target acne and clear pores, while calendula mellows out any irritation that your skin may have built up. Best of all, this complexion stick can easily be thrown into your bag for midday spot fighting.
Tackle Tangles With a Mango Butter Mixture
Not Your Mother’s Naturals Tahitian Gardenia Flower Mango Butter Detangler
$7
Made with 98 percent natural ingredients (the other two percent help to keep it shelf-stable), this spray uses mango butter as a lightweight frizz-reducer for curly hair. Get the most use out of it by using it as both a detangler and an occasional leave-in treatment.
Banish B.O. With All Natural Deoderant
Schmidt's Rose + Vanilla Natural Deodorant Stick
$5
Yes, natural deodorant can work! Schmidt’s floral-scented formula uses a mix of arrowroot powder, baking soda, and coconut oil to effectively neutralize odor all day long — without any aluminum at all.
This Vitamin C Cleanser With Aloe Vera & Coconut Gives You A Deep Clean
InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser
$20
Thanks to the help of naturally-derived vitamin C, this cleanser clears skin of dirt and grime while also producing a long-term brightening effect. The addition of organic aloe makes it both moisturizing and soothing for irritation-prone skin, too.
Pucker Up With This Softening Lip Tint
FOUND Lip Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm
$8
You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with this ultra-pretty lip tint. It contains murumuru butter and baobab oil to soften and hydrate your lips, all the while delivering a romantic sheen of color.
Fight Oil And Blemishes With With Tomato-Powered Wipes
Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Blemish Clearing Facial Wipes
$5
If you have acne-prone skin, tomatoes are here to help — at least in the form of these facial-cleansing wipes. Tomatoes are a natural source of salicylic acid, which helps to control and abate the production of excess oil in the skin. Bonus: these wipes are biodegradable!
Hydrate Dry Skin With a Rosewater Gel Mask
Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Rosewater Gel Mask
$15
Dry, irritated skin has met its match. Rose has an anti-inflammatory effect, and organic aloe provides long-lasting hydration. Expert tip: store this mask in the fridge and it will feel even more divine when you apply it.
Enjoy A Midday Pick-Me-Up With Moisturizing Eye Patches
Burt’s Bees Rejuvenating Eye Mask
$3
When you’re in need of a serious midday pick-me-up, just stick on these under-eye patches. They contain moisturizing jojoba oil and inflammation-fighting rosehip seed oil, so you’ll look and feel more relaxed once you take them off.
Got Dry, Damaged Hair? This Shea Butter Treatment Is Super Nourishing
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask
$5
Shea butter is a Holy Grail ingredient when it comes to keeping hair and skin hydrated. This affordable hair mask is free of silicones, which can cause unwanted buildup, but rife with coconut and macadamia oils, which work alongside a blend of shea butter and aloe vera juice to quench the thirst of natural and curly hair.
Freshen Up With a Coconut Water Mist
Love and Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Cleansing Body Mist
$7
It’s a harsh reality of life that sometimes when you really want to shower, there is no time to shower. Enter, this mist. It uses coconut water to refresh, coconut oil to moisturize, and mimosa flower to perfume — and the bottle is made of all recycled materials.
This Vitamin Rich Antioxidant Oil Helps Even Your Complexion
Avalon Organics Intense Defense With Vitamin C Antioxidant Oil
$8
Vitamin C is a key antioxidant for evening out your skin tone, fading hyperpigmentation, and fighting cell-harming free radicals. It works even better when it’s stabilized by vitamin E — and that’s exactly why this facial oil pairs orange and lemon peel oils with vitamin E-rich (and super-hydrating) argan oil.
Get A Natural-Looking Flush With This Vegan Hydrating Blush
Jane Iredale In Touch Cream Charisma Blush Highlighter
$20
Leave it to this trusted vegan beauty brand to make a multipurpose blush that hydrates skin with the help of moringa seed oil. Swipe it on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a pretty monochromatic look that your skin will seriously appreciate.
This Multitasking Mud Mask Clears Pores And Fights Acne
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Face Mud Mask
$11
Let’s be real: some clay masks can leave your skin too dry, which is why they’re not always the best option for fighting acne flare-ups. African black soap, on the other hand, is a proven natural remedy for oily skin that leaves it soft instead of flaky. Combine that power with naturally antiseptic tea tree oil, and you’ve got a mask you can rely on for great skin, all the time.
Get Your Glow On With a Moisturizing Highlighter
FOUND Radiant Illuminating Drops With Passionfruit Oil
$9
When your highlighter is formulated with passionfruit oil — which is rich in skin-smoothing vitamin A — you’ll want to glow on and on. If you’re coveting an all-over radiant look, blend a few drops into your foundation, and if you want a targeted highlight, use your finger to dab this mixture onto the high points of your face (think: your brow bone, cheekbones, and the very tip of your nose).
