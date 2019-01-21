As many federal workers continue to work without pay, fundraisers have popped up to support those individuals and families who might be struggling financially. GoFundMe's "Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund" collected over $70,000 in less than a day, directly toward these efforts.

"Government workers, through no fault of their own, can’t afford to put diapers on their newborns," GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon said in a statement. "Employees of the most powerful nation in the world are being forced to work without pay and line up at diaper or food banks. It makes no sense."

Aside from its intended good will, the initiative is also remarkable because it marks an instance wherein GoFundMe leadership stepped in to help lead a fundraiser of their own. The website is typically known for hosting other people's funding projects, not spearheading them autonomously, as highlighted by Engadget. Generally, the Direct Relief Fund is active on GoFundMe in times of natural disasters, or else in response to events like mass shootings. Bustle has reached out to GoFundMe for comment.

"I wish Little Miss Flint did not need to start a GoFundMe to buy clean water. I wish diabetics did not need to start GoFundMes for their insulin. And I wish we did not have to start a GoFundMe to help federal workers," Solomon said in the statement. "Unfortunately we do."

The initiative is a joint effort between Deepak Chopra and GoFundMe, both of whom donated $10,000 to start the campaign, according to Solomon's statement. Funds will reportedly go directly into a separate Direct Impact Fund account, part of an independent nonprofit that partnered with GoFundMe to help bolster and expedite fundraising for significant emergencies.

