In response to internal protests and a company-wide walkout by thousands of its employees, Google has overhauled its sexual harassment policies. Google CEO Sundar Pichai detailed the changes, which include some but not all of the demands protesters had asked for, in a letter to employees on Thursday.

Under the new rules, which Pichai announced in a public letter to employees, Google will no longer prohibit employees from suing the company over individual sexual misconduct claims. Employees who make such claims will be entitled to bring a "support person" of their choosing when meeting with HR representatives, and the company will provide more transparency and "granularity" surrounding its investigations into sexual assault within the company.

Weeks earlier, the New York Times published an article revealing a lackadaisical attitude towards sexual harassment in the company, including an instance in which a high-level employee was given a $90 million exit bonus when he left the company even though there was an outstanding claim of sexual misconduct against him from another worker. This compelled some 20,000 Google workers in offices around the world to stage a walk out in demand of stronger protections for victims of sexual harassment or assault at the company.

More to come...