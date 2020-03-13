This Spring, a Gossip Girl reboot is coming thanks to new streaming service, HBO Max. Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty and more will be starring in the remake, while Blake Lively and Leighton Meester will not be returning to the show. The only overlap that has been reported? Apparently, Kristen Bell has signed on as the namesake narrator fans love to hate (or hate to love, depending on who you're talking to).

One of the best parts of the original show (based on Cecily Brooke von Ziegesar's book series by the same name) was the clothing. Uniforms, perfect denim, couture ballgowns, and more: the looks ran the gamut when it came to budget and style but they were all fashion-forward.

Blair Waldorf had a classic, Upper East side aesthetic with preppy, demure outfits, uplifted with her signature headbands and tights. Serena Van Der Woodsen was more relaxed by comparison, gravitating toward boho maxis, wide leg pants, and oversize handbags.

As you wait in painful anticipation for what is already shaping out to be an acclaimed re-boot series, it’s about time to get a little wardrobe inspiration from the original cast. From Serena van der Woodsen’s school uniform to Blair Waldorf’s many headbands, the six best looks of the show are ahead, along with ways to shop them now.

The OG Uniform Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keep it classic with the OG Gossip Girl look by styling together a plaid skirt, cashmere knit, loafers, and an edgy leather jacket on top.

Springtime Florals James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Take a cue from Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf and opt for all the florals for spring, mixing and matching your warm-weather dress and shoes at leisure. Finish the look off with a charming wicker handbag and cloth headband.

Powerhouse Tweed Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Give off strong powerhouse vibes in a tweed pencil skirt but mix it up with a more light-hearted and etherial floral top in similar tones.

Edgy Layering Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s all about layering for transitional seasons and a long sweater, mini skirt, and thin wool coat are just the items you need to brave the Spring weather.

Elevated Grunge Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Add a little grunge to your look with a red and black plaid shirtdress. Throw in edgy accessories, like combat boots, with more elegant arm candy, like thin-chained crossbody bags.