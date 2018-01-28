Grammys Quotes About White Roses & Time's Up From Celebs Are Incredibly Moving

Over the past few months, revelations of sexual assault and harassment have affected nearly every aspect of Hollywood, from male executives leaving their jobs to movies and TV shows being re-worked in response to claims against their stars. And as seen in events like the Golden Globes, awards shows, too, have been affected, with many attendees using their time on-stage to reference the Time's Up movement. The 2018 Grammys proved to be no exception, with both winners and presenters taking the opportunity to put the movement front and center, both in their speeches and their outfits. As these powerful Grammys quotes about Time's Up and the white roses show, the movement was clearly on everyone's minds during Sunday night's show.

As said, it all started with the red carpet. All throughout the pre-show, attendees showed off white roses attached to their outfits, meant to represent the #TimesUp campaign and the movement against harassment and assault overall. Started by a group called Voices in Entertainment, the decision for stars to wear white roses came because "historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance," according to a letter put out by the group. Many people chose to sport the flower and discuss its importance, from Kelly Clarkson to James Corden.

And during the actual show, the spotlight continued to be on the movement, if not quite as much as many people hoped it would be. Still, here are the most unforgettable quotes about Hollywood's push for equality from the night.

"I want to support other girls. I don’t want to compete. I want to uplift and I want to make room for all the newer girls coming in."

It's an important statement from Bebe Rexha, and the full quote is worth a read: "I’ve been in the music business for a second and I started out writing songs for other artists like Eminem and Nicki and I think for me I was always in the room with men. It was always men. A male producer, a male engineer, a male writer, it was like all males. So I felt like I was the only female. And now females only have 16 percent of radio. 83 percent of males are overtaking radio. So for me, it’s like I want to support other girls. I don’t want to compete. I want to uplift and I want to make room for all the newer girls coming in. That’s what we gotta do. We gotta make it 50/50."

"A symbol of hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

Kelly Clarkson describing the meaning of the white rose is spot-on.

"I don’t even think it’s really about us. I think it’s about people who don’t have a voice. I have a platform. I’m able to say these things. I’m trying to speak in any way I can about women and people who don’t have a voice."

Alessia Cara totally gets it.

"Time's up."

Only two words, but they made an impact when Lady Gaga whispered them during her stunning performance of "Million Reasons Why."

"We come in peace, but we mean business."

Take a moment to read Camila Cabello's full, amazing quote: "Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist but a young woman in solidarity with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry. Artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business. We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: ‘Time’s Up.’ We says ‘Time’s Up’ for pay inequality. ‘Time’s Up’ for discrimination. ‘Time’s Up’ for harassment of any kind. And ‘Time’s Up’ for the abuse of power. Because you see, it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington, it’s right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So let’s. Let’s work together, women and men as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."

Bravo to these bold women, and to all those within Hollywood and outside of it that are working to make the world a more equal place for women.