Greggs. A true beacon on the British high street. Odds are, wherever you live in the UK, there are several in your vicinity. Which is especially convenient for those in search of a reasonably priced, fresh, crispy, flakey, a little bit naughty snack. Sorry one second while I mop up the pool of drool that came out while I was writing that. Yikes. Those vegan sausage rolls man. Too good to be true. And, you guys, they've been at it again in their development kitchen. So loosen your belts and get ready to chow because Greggs is launching its autumn 2019 menu, and it's a corker.

Take the floor Greggs. OK, so, as it's getting chillier and the leaves are falling, you are completely within your right to get down to your local bakery and scran all of these yummy offerings. And when you hear about what's available, you will be running out the door.

So, as with a lot of other vendors rolling out autumnal delights, the pumpkin spice element is in there. Wait for it... pumpkin spiced lattes are back!

The pumpkin spice latte is a classic autumnal favourite and one rolled out by many chains in the interest of celebrating pumpkin season. The coffee is filled with sweet pumpkin spice syrup. And to top it off, they have lashings of whipped cream and sprinkles. Delish. The regular sized drink from Greggs will be £2.20 and a large one comes in at £2.50.

Greggs

In terms of the food, there are six new food additions to the menu, all of which are sure to be big hits. There will be a scrumptious spicy chicken and pepperoni bake, all incased in their signature flakey pastry shell. Yum. Priced from £1.85, it's an absolute bargain at twice the price.

There are also two new meaty baguettes. One chipotle chilli steak option and one hot peri peri chicken one. Prices for both start at £3.

Greggs

Fans of something a little hot, crispy, and delicious will be keen to try the BBQ chicken and bacon toastie. Those bad boys will start at a very affordable and deliciously convenient £3.30.

Greggs

Your lunch on the fly will be absolutely wrapped up with the peri peri chicken wrap. Which is delicious AF and starts at a mere £2.75.

Greggs

But hey maybe you favour a more light lunch option? A warming, tasty, and healthy option. Creamy chicken and vegetable soup might well be the one for you and costs a mere £1.90.

Greggs

Fans of a hot breakfast will be hankering after the apple and cinnamon flavour porridge, priced from £1.10. Which is sadly the only vegetarian option on the new list. A surprising fact considering that only recently Bustle reported about the CEO of Greggs sharing that they intended to up the ante with regards to their vegan offerings, in light of their enormously successful vegan sausage rolls. Which, if you haven't tried yet, you need to get down you ASAP. I'll see you at Greggs.