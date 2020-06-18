Before you-know-what led to mass closings of high street favourites, did you ever realise how comforting those chains are? As certain as death and taxes, they're a stalwart of the British high street and supply you with hot drinks and snacks that may not be considered fine dining, but are delicious and reliable all the same. Lovers of sarnies, buns, pastries, and of course sausage rolls might be about to squeal because Greggs is reopening some stores amid the coronavirus crisis, so grab your wallet.

SQUEAL! Yes, you heard that right, from June 18 Greggs will be letting us back through their doors. The only downside is sadly it's not all stores, just 800 out of its 1,950 branches. The news was announced on their official website with a list of those opening and, not to be a Karen about it, but mine isn't on that list and I'm raging.

This information was posted alongside the new measures they're taking in light of the coronavirus crisis. Ensuring their staff's safety is paramount and they're training them to comply with social distancing in store. They're also providing suitable (but still optional) PPE, increasing their already iron clad hand washing guidelines, and cleaning all equipment and key touch points half hourly.

So what about customers? A reduced, but still plentiful and varied, menu is available for those who're lucky enough to have a store nearby open and fans of their indomitable vegan sausage roll will be relieved to know it's available. The stores will only be accepting card payments and strictly one adult per household will be allowed in the shop.

Greggs making the move towards returning to some semblance of normalcy, for many, will be a hopeful sign of what's to come. The BBC reports that pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels, and cinemas will be allowed to open from July 4 (at the earliest) in England, as long as they can meet social distancing measures. So hopefully in a month's time, you might be picking up a snack from Greggs after a socially distanced pint with your friends. All fingers, toes, and of course sausage rolls crossed.

See the full list of the Greggs stores that are reopening here.