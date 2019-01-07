Some shows may lose their appeal over time, but when it comes to Grey's Anatomy, the world simply cannot get enough. That's why it should come as no surprise that the series has scored a super-sized Season 15 order, which means fans will be getting even more Grey Sloan drama than originally expected. ABC announced on Monday, via The Hollywood Reporter, that three episodes have been added to Grey's Anatomy Season 15, upping the current season to a whopping 25 episodes total. In other words, this show's diagnosis has never looked better.

This decision means that Season 15 will tie with Season 3 as the second-longest season in Grey’s Anatomy history, coming up closely behind Season 2, which had an impressive 27-episode season order. So like a fine wine, Grey's continues to prove time and time again that it only seems to get better with age. In fact, the series is coming up on a pretty major milestone this year as it will be exceeding over 331 episodes, thereby allowing it to surpass ER as the longest-running medical drama on TV. It's an impressive feat to be sure, but one that is more than well deserved considering the unforgettable moments this show has given us throughout the years — both good and bad.

All in all, it looks as though Grey's Anatomy has no intention of slowing down. In all likelihood, the series will continue to churn out new seasons and new episodes for as long as the main star Ellen Pompeo wants to do it. "Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," series creator Shonda Rhimes told E! News during an interview back in November 2017. Rhimes expanded on that declaration, adding:

"So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."

Of course, that decision makes a lot of sense, given that the whole premise of the show is based around Pompeo's character. (It is called Grey's Anatomy, after all.) And while Pompeo has teased when Grey's will come to a possible end, nothing has been determined at this time, so we might as well enjoy the time we have with this show and these characters.

And now, thanks to this super-sized season, we'll be getting a little more than we initially bargained for. Though, that makes sense considering how much ground there's still left to cover this season. Now that Owen knows Teddy is pregnant and Meredith is in the process of figuring out her love life, fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Bring. It. On.

Grey's Anatomy returns on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.