If you, like me, feel that the humble pickle is an integral part, a foundational part of your sandwich, then your world just got a whole lot more exciting. Because there's a new Sandwich Maker pickle from Grillo's Pickles, home of all things delicious and pickle-y. What is a Sandwich Maker pickle? Well, it's a pickle so powerful, so beautifully designed, so ergonomically perfect that you can use them to make your own mini pickle sandwiches. Thick-cut, in long vertical slices, you can use them to wrap, use them to roll, use them to gently cradle your favorite ingredients like a mother holding her newborn child. Do whatever you want and make it pickle-icious.

The new Classic Italian Dill Sandwich Makers use the 100-year-old recipe that Grillo's is known for, featuring cucumbers, salt, dill, garlic, water, grape leaves, and vinegar for that classic pickle flavor. You'll be able to get the Sandwich Makers at grocery stores like Hannaford, Hy-Vee, Mariano’s, and Sprouts, for $4.99 or $5.99 — depending on the location — according to the company. Sun-lovers and pregnant women around the country can embrace this beautiful new iteration of the pickle — thicker cut means more pickle goodness in every bite, so it's an easy proposition to get behind. Your barbecues are about to get way, way better.

And if you have any doubts about the potential of these new Sandwich Makers, fear not — because this is a company that takes their pickles very seriously. “Grillo’s consistently focuses on our quality, flavor and next-level crunch while staying true to our mission of offering customers with a garden-fresh product that isn’t pumped with chemicals, food additives, and preservatives,” Travis Grillo, Founder and CEO of Grillo’s Pickles, said in a press release. “Consumers today want the very best-cut meats, premium breads, and fresh produce for their burgers and sandwiches, but we’ve found that they still skimp when it comes to the pickle. We’re excited to introduce the first, all-natural Sandwich Maker and offer pickle lovers an easy way to elevate all of their summer meals.” I DO NOT SKIMP WHEN IT COMES TO THE PICKLE, GRILLO'S. DON'T DO ME LIKE THAT.

This isn't the first time that Grillo's has gone above and beyond to meet all of you pickle-based needs (of which I know there are many). Earlier this year, they introduced the Valentine's Day Pickle Bouquet — which is a glorious invention just as crunchy and delicious as it sounds. They also teamed up with Ewing Athletic to launch "The Pickle" sneaker, a pickle-themed shoe because.... because why the hell not? And in their boldest move, they released a pickle beer called "Sam-Sam The Pickle Man" with Down The Road Beer Co. Yup, a pickle-flavored beer and one that's spicy, salty, and sour all in one. Will a bouquet of pickles and a six-pack of pickle beer be the new way to show someone that you love them? I'm not saying I can see the future, I'm just saying that the future is clear and that we should all get on board.

Pickles have been shunted to the side of the plate or buried deep into an over-filled sandwich for far too long — let's be honest, they deserve a starring role. Do yourself a favor and make the pickles the star of your sandwich — the architecture of your sandwich. Life can only get better from there.