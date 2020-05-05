Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child into the world on Monday (May 4), and promptly sent Twitter into a frenzy. Aptly born on Star Wars Day, Musk revealed that they had welcomed a boy, and that "mom & baby [are] all good". Obviously fans wanted more deets, and Musk certainly provided – even potentially revealing the baby's name.

Responding to a fan, Musk said his sixth son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk. It's not entirely clear whether he is trolling or not, but let's be real — it's pretty fitting. Plus, it's got a little reference to one of Grime's recent songs for the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077, titled "4ÆM," whether intentionally or not.

While many are struggling to figure out how to pronounce the potential name (myself included), the Tesla CEO shared an adorable pic of him and his new son, as well as one with an inked-up filter. "Never too young for some ink haha," Musk replied to another fan.

Grimes has yet to comment on the news, but she's been pretty open about sharing her experiences of pregnancy since she announced it earlier this year. In February, the Canadian singer spoke about her child's gender identity on Twitter, explaining to fans that she will support them deciding their own "fate and identity."

"I don't want to say the gender of the baby... I feel like their privacy should be protected," she said during a YouTube Q&A. "I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public. I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life. I don't know, I just feel like it doesn't need to be known."