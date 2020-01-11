Like sci-fi writers of the 1980s, video game developer CD Projekt Red will explore their interpretation of the future this year with Cyberpunk 2077. Based on the tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020, players will be immersed in a world where advanced technology has led to humans enhanced with synthetic mods and cybernetics. Featuring Keanu Reeves and music by Grimes, it’s already one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020. But when is Cyberpunk 2077 out in the UK?

First announced in May 2012, left fans in the lurch until its release date was revealed during last year’s E3 event. After being introduced by Keanu Reeves — who plays character Johnny Silverhand in-game — a trailer was shown which ended with a release date of April 16, 2020. The game is available to pre-order, and depending on how much you’re willing to spend there’s a collector’s edition worth £249.99 through GAME. This includes a collector’s edition box, steelbook, hardcover art book, metal pin set, 25cm “depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action,” and a bunch of other cyberpunk-ingly amazing merch. Amazon also have an exclusive steelbook to pre-order as well for £49.99, which is different from GAME’s version.

Both editions include a digital copy of the soundtrack, which features some pretty amazing talent. One, in particular, being Grimes, who will take on the persona of pop star Lizzy Wizzy. As Stereogum writes, she will “have music on the game’s soundtrack alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, all of them performing under the guise of musicians within the universe.”

Cyberpunk 2077 on YouTube

Each musician has a dedicated faction within Cyberpunk 2077’s fictional Night City, and Grimes/Lizzy Wizzy’s music will reign over one that is “scary and pretty at the same time,” as she described in a promo for the soundtrack.

Grimes debuted one of the tracks that will play in-game during the 2019 Game Awards, titled ‘4ÆM’. During the performance, Grimes puts on a headset and collapses into her in-game persona, while the music video for the song plays on a screen behind her. Following this, the song was made available on streaming services and seems to also be featured on the singer’s upcoming album Miss Anthropocene, due for release on Feb. 21.

I thought I was already excited for Cyberpunk 2077, but Grimes’ inclusion has increased that exponentially. April can't come fast enough.