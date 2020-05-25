If you thought you'd finally learned how to spell the name of Grimes and Elon Musk's newborn baby, think again. In May, the duo announced the birth of their first child together, whom they named X Æ A-12 Musk, which left most of the world collectively scratching its head. However, it seems Grimes and Musk have decided to change their son's name slightly to something that's perhaps even more confusing — which is really saying something.

Grimes took to Instagram on Sunday, May 24, confirming in the comments section of a recent post that their son's name has been changed to X Æ A-Xii, using Roman Numerals instead of the number 12. This prompted many fans to begin speculating that the alteration was made in order to comply with California law, which states that names can only consist of the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language. Grimes didn't offer an explanation for the name change outright, but when one follower noted that dropping the number seemed to comply with California's credentials, she went on to clarify the situation, noting that the number wasn't actually dropped, but simply altered a tiny bit. "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," she wrote in response.

Of course, this isn't the first time Grimes has addressed her child's rather unusual name. In fact, she went so far as to break the meaning down, piece by piece on Twitter shortly after his birth, explaining that Æ is the “elven spelling of Ai” which means “love &/or Artificial intelligence”, while the separate 'A' represents her favorite song "Archangel." She later added, "“I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that.”

Aside from the name itself, though, both Musk and Grimes have been very open about how parenthood life has been treating them these days. When asked by a Twitter follower how "the lil' X" is doing, Musk responded, writing, "Cute as a button."

Meanwhile, Grimes has gotten a little more real on the matter. When asked how she and the little one are doing, Grimes admitted to being "tired but ok." If that isn't newborn life summed up in just three simple words, then what is?