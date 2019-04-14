Two reality TV empires joined once again over the weekend when Bachelor Nation's Grocery Store Joe Amabile attended his Dancing With The Stars partner's wedding with girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise alum Kendall Long by his side. Jenna Johnson wed her DWTS co-star Val Chmerkovskiy in Southern California on Saturday, Apr. 13, per E! News. Joe and Jenna danced their way to the DWTS semi-finals back in November, and they got a chance to dance together once again in celebration of Jenna's marriage. There's nothing quite like such a beautiful full-circle friendship moment, and with a tap through their Instagram Stories, it looks like the group had a magical time. Not to mention, it was a great way for Joe to wrap up his 32nd birthday weekend.

According to People, the couple married in front of 200 family and friends at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, a coastal Southern California town. The ceremony reportedly took place "underneath a beautiful chuppah decorated with tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies all in whites and ivories." Jenna's long-sleeved mermaid gown was designed by Vera Wang, and was accompanied by a crystal headpiece and custom veil. Her husband Val wore a custom velvet Brooks Brothers suit.

According to E! News, the couple didn't see each other for the first time that day when she walked down the aisle — they broke some tradition but kept others to honor each other's family cultures. "Val and Jenna saw each other before the ceremony and took photos," an eyewitness said. "The ceremony started after 5 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. They read their own vows and it was a beautiful setting with a light breeze and lots of sunshine."

Then, Jenna changed into a Kleinfeld dress, per People, to share her first dance to "La Vie en Rose" with her new husband, and the party began. It was held in a pristinely decorated ballroom. "A live band performed during dinner and was followed by a DJ," the eyewitness told E!. "It was a great party with a lot of dancing. Everyone was on the dance floor having a blast."

That included Joe and Kendall. "Congrats Val and Jenna!!!" Kendall captioned a photo of her and Joe at the reception on Instagram. "Love all the love I'm feeling tonight."

Along with Joe, other DWTS alums Adam Rippon, Artem Chigvintsev, Candace Cameron Bure, Normani, Laurie Hernandez, and others were in attendance, according to E! News. But the BiP-born couple spent a lot of time goofing off in the reception's photo booth with DWTS producer Adam Raia and professional dancer Alan Bersten.

Perhaps attending such a romantic night planted the seed for a future Amabile-Long wedding. The two met for the first time on TV and fell in love, so at this point, anything could happen. One thing's for sure, after a romantic European trip across London, Amsterdam, Paris, and more, and the gushiest Instagram birthday shout-out of all time, the two are only getting closer.

"A grocer and a taxidermy girl walk onto a beach... sounds like the beginning of an awfully cheesy joke but who would have known it was actually the beginning of something quite lovely," Kendall wrote on Instagram for Joe's birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEZZY PANTS ... You’re my BEST friend Joe!!!" Maybe one day, he'll be her best husband, too. Until then, they seem to be having a blast attending weddings together.