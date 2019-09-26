The Biebers are gearing up for their second wedding, but first a Bachelorette Party is in order. Hailey Bieber wore a $55 Oh Polly dress (offered in sizes 0 to 10) to her Bachelorette, proving you don't need to spend a lot of money to look like a glowing bride-to-be. According to People, the party was held in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, and was reportedly thrown by Kendall Jenner and a small group of friends. Never mind that the celebration took place on a Wednesday — Bieber still dressed to the nines.

The dress Bieber wore to her party was the Let's Be Clear midi dress from the UK-brand Oh Polly. The white strapless body-con dress has semi-sheer ruched details and clear shoulder straps. A short veil topped off the bridal look.

The Let's Be Clear dress is only $55, making it a budget-friendly find. Bieber is known to wear Versace denim sets while walking around Brooklyn and Yeezy boots while running errands in L.A., so the inexpensive pick is a change of pace for the model.

As it turns out, this outfit was carefully planned and tracked down by Bieber's stylist.

"We worked with her stylist, Maeve Reilly, on this look," a representative from Oh Polly shares with Bustle. "She pulled a few white options from our Los Angeles showroom for Hailey’s Bachelorette."

The dress is still available on the Oh Polly website.

While Bieber might have gone budget-friendly with her dress, her accessories were a different story. The white handbag she wore was a $725 Jacquemus Le Grand Chiquito bag. To add a little sparkle to the look, the model wore her diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace. She first debuted the chain in Nov. 2018, hinting that she was gifted it for her birthday that same month.

According to TMZ, the Bachelorette Party started with dinner at Ysabel in West Hollywood and continued to Delilah nightclub. Penis cups were, of course, involved.

The Biebers were married in a New York City civil ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018. The couple's second wedding will be the religious ceremony for family and friends. TMZ reports that the nuptials will take place on Sept. 30 in northern Carolina. Now to wait for the wedding dress...